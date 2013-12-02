* Yields rise before heavy week of economic data
* Investors nervous before Friday's payrolls report
* Prices add to losses on strong factory data
* Fed buys $1.48 bln in bonds due 2038-2043
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Dec 2 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on
Monday as investors took a cautious stance ahead of a heavy week
of data, culminating in Friday's highly anticipated November
employment report, which will be scoured for signals about the
Federal Reserve's future decisions.
Investors are evaluating when the Fed is likely to view the
economic recovery as being strong enough to begin paring its $85
billion-a-month bond purchase program. The U.S. central bank in
September surprised investors, who were expecting a cut in
purchases, by leaving it unchanged.
The Fed is now seen by most as likely to begin reducing
purchases at its March meeting. Some think that could be brought
forward to January if data comes in strong and some are even
speculating that the Fed could move as soon as this month.
"It's all defense into Friday's number," said Tom Tucci,
head of Treasuries trading at CIBC in New York.
Investors have often become anxious heading into a payrolls
report, seeing a risk that a large jobs number could be the
spark that starts the Fed pullback. Tucci said it is more likely
the central bank will provide more guidance over how it plans to
hold rates low for some time.
"I think what they want to do is outline a plan, reinforce
the lower (rates) for longer with the idea that that's going to
drive a foundation in the market that won't allow rates to move
up too dramatically," he said.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 17/32 in
price to yield 2.80 percent, up from 2.74 percent on Friday.
Thirty-year bonds fell 23/32 in price to yield 3.85
percent, up from 3.82 percent.
Treasuries added to their losses on Monday after data from
the Institute for Supply Management showed that U.S. factory
activity hit a 2-1/2 year high in November, brightening the
economic outlook as the year winds down.
"This is all good news. Early in the expansion,
manufacturing was a star. Now it's picking up again with housing
slowing down," said David Berson, chief economist at Nationwide
Insurance in Columbus, Ohio.
That said, "I don't think the Fed will tighten in December.
They want to see some 200,000 jobs numbers for a few more
months, which suggests they might taper in March," Berson added.
Treasuries earlier showed little reaction to a separate
report from Markit that showed U.S. manufacturing growth
rebounded from a one-year low in November, while factory output
grew at its fastest pace in 20 months.
The Fed bought $1.48 billion in bonds due 2038 to 2043 on
Monday as part of its ongoing purchase program. It will purchase
debt every day this week, including two buybacks on Tuesday.
Expectations of heavy corporate debt issuance before the
year-end holiday period also weighed on Treasuries as dealers
and investors made way to absorb the new debt.
Bonds had been boosted through Friday by month-end buying by
portfolio managers to rebalance holdings against benchmark
indexes.