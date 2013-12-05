* Yields rise on strong GDP, drop in jobless claims
* 10-year yields break above technical support at 2.85 pct
* Fed buys $1.58 billion bonds due 2039 to 2043
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Dec 5 U.S. Treasuries yields rose to
three-month highs on Thursday after stronger-than-expected data
on economic growth and the labor market data boosted views the
Federal Reserve will soon pare its bond-buying program.
The U.S. economy grew at a 3.6 percent annual rate in the
third quarter, a sharp revision from the 2.8 percent pace
reported a month ago, data showed.
Separately, the Labor Department said initial claims for
state unemployment benefits dropped 23,000 to a seasonally
adjusted 298,000 last week.
The data came a day before the U.S. employment report, which
is expected to show that employers added 180,000 jobs in
November, according to the median estimate of 90 economists
polled by Reuters.
Some traders are speculating the number could come in even
stronger, with a gain of more than 200,000 jobs, and the data
could be enough for the Federal Reserve to announce a pullback
in its $85 billion-a-month bond-purchase program sooner.
"The bond market is saying tapering is coming," said Stan
Shipley, bond strategist at ISI Group in New York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries fell 8/32 in price
to yield 2.868 percent. Earlier, yields reached as high as
2.8772 percent, the highest level since Sept. 18 and breaking
above technical support at 2.85 percent.
Thirty-year bonds fell 5/32 in price to yield
3.913 percent.
Many investors think the U.S. central bank is most likely to
begin paring purchases in March, but an increasing number are
betting on action in January as U.S. economic data improves.
Some even see an announcement at the Fed's upcoming meeting on
Dec. 17-18 as a possibility.
"There are still people interpreting that the door is still
open for a December taper," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries
trader at Societe Generale in New York.
A January announcement may be more likely, however, as the
Fed may be hesitant to risk hurting liquidity heading into
year-end, he added.
Thursday's data was bullish for the economy, showing that it
grew faster than initially estimated in the third quarter as
businesses aggressively accumulated inventories, but underlying
domestic demand remained sluggish.
The president of the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank, Dennis
Lockhart, who does not have a vote on the policymaking committee
this year or next, warned against attaching too much importance
to the data.
"I am not prepared to interpret the revised third-quarter
number as an indication that the economy is on a much stronger
track. I think we're still on that relatively moderate growth
track," he said on Thursday.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits also unexpectedly fell last week, a hopeful sign for
the labor market recovery.
The Fed bought $1.58 billion in bonds due 2039 and 2043 on
Thursday as part of its ongoing purchase program.