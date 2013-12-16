* Market awaits Fed policy decision due Wednesday
* Dec. Empire State manufacturing index weaker than forecast
* Nov industrial output forecast at +0.5 percent
* Treasury to sell 2-, 5- and 7-year notes this week
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Dec 16 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Monday after mixed data on manufacturing and as markets waited
for a policy statement from the Federal Reserve later this week.
The New York Federal Reserve said on Monday its "Empire
State" manufacturing activity index rose in December to 0.98
from -2.21 in November. Economists polled by Reuters had
forecast a stronger reading of 4.8.
Nationwide data on November industrial production, however,
showed U.S. industrial production rose 1.1 percent in November,
its largest gain in a year, aided by increased auto production
and a big jump in utilities output.
The increase followed a 0.1 percent October rise and topped
the 0.5 percent rise economists had forecast. Manufacturing
output rose 0.5 percent, up for the fourth straight month.
Still, the market remained focused on what the Fed will say
Wednesday, when it concludes a two-day policy meeting, about its
bond-buying program. The central bank's strategy of buying
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities has aimed to keep
interest rates low to boost economic activity and employment.
Indeed, recent data showing lower unemployment and improved
economic numbers support an argument for the Fed to begin
trimming its bond purchases, though a third element - lower
inflation than the Fed wants - could prove a stumbling block.
The low inflation is a sign of a lack of demand that could
imperil the nation's economic recovery.
"The FOMC views the asset purchases as a way to kick-start
the employment gains and we've got that," said Brian Jacobsen,
chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in |
Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
"There is little reason for them to continue purchases at
their current pace. I think we'll see a $5 billion a month
reduction in Treasury purchases announced at the Dec. 18
meeting. They won't touch the MBS purchases as they want to keep
mortgage rates low."
Paul Montaquila, vice president and fixed-income investment
officer at Bank of the West's capital markets division in San
Francisco, said he expected the Fed to address the issue of the
quantitative easing bond purchases, but did not expect the
central bank to cut purchases right away.
"While the Fed should not begin reducing its purchase plan
this week, I am expecting some sort of guidance in regards to a
tapering game plan," he said.
Montaquila said meanwhile, investors are buying, taking
advantage of higher yields.
The latest purchase program has added over $1 trillion to
the Fed's balance sheet. All three rounds of accommodation have
added more than $3 trillion to the Fed's balance sheet.
Fed policy-makers who will meet Tuesday and Wednesday have
worried that meager price increases put the economy at risk of
deflation, a phenomenon that tends to slow economic activity.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
rose 5/32 in price, leaving their yields at 2.85
percent. They ended last week at 2.88 percent.
The 30-year bond rose 13/32 in price. Its yield
eased to 3.86 percent.
Short-dated issues stabilized after their yields broke above
key support levels on Thursday, suggesting anxiety about how
long the Fed will keep policy rates near zero after it stops
buying bonds, currently at a monthly pace of $85 billion.
Dealers face another wave of supply this week: $32
billion in two-year notes ; $35 billion in
five-year debt ; $29 billion in seven-year notes
and $16 billion in five-year Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities.