* Fed says it will cut bon buying to $75 bln per month

* Central bank hints key interest rate to stay lower for longer

By Steven Norton

NEW YORK, Dec 18 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped after the Federal Reserve announced it would start dialing back its monthly bond-buying program by $10 billion and signaled that it may keep its key interest rate extremely low even longer than previously promised.

Bond prices had gained briefly after the Fed released its policy decision, but the market reacted negatively after Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank may continue to reduce purchases steadily, suggesting that quantitative easing could end by around the end of 2014.

The Fed said that it will cut its bond purchases beginning in January to $75 billion per month, split between $35 billion in mortgage-backed securities and $40 billion in U.S. Treasuries. The central bank said it probably will keep the federal funds rate at zero to 0.25 percent well past the time that the U.S. unemployment rate falls below 6.5 percent, especially if inflation remains below 2 percent.

Bernanke said if job gains continue as expected, bond purchases would likely continue to be trimmed at a "measured" pace and probably be completely wound down late next year.

"The bottom line is that growth is on firmer footing but they will do what they can do with inflation," said Bret Barker, portfolio manager with TCW in Los Angeles.

"It's hard to see a material rise in yields from these levels without a substantial pickup in growth," he said. "The view is that the Fed is anchoring the front end of the curve. There's a limit on how far the curve could steepen."

Many analysts had expected the central bank to announce plans to trim its stimulus program in the first quarter of next year, given persistently low inflation. But encouraging economic data, particularly jobs growth, along with a new budget deal in Congress, had persuaded some economists that the stage was set for a stimulus drawback this month.

"The market is taking it much better than what could have been," said Vishal Khanduja, a portfolio manager at Calvert Investments. "The market gave the Fed a vote of confidence. This was a priced in, token taper."

On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 14/32 in price, their yields rising to 2.892 percent. The 30-year bond price was down 19/32, yielding 3.906 percent.

Stocks responded in kind as the Dow and S&P 500 rallied to record highs.

John Briggs, managing director and head of cross asset strategy at RBS Markets and International Banking, said the 10-year note will likely trade sideways in the 2.75 percent to 2.95 percent range through the end of the year.

"As long as we have the growth numbers, even just moderate growth, risk assets will continue to move well," he said.

Supply could remain a source of pressure on the Treasury market. In addition to the $35 billion in five-year debt sold on Wednesday, the Treasury will sell $29 billion in seven-year notes and $16 billion in five-year Treasury inflation-protected securities on Thursday.