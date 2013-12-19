* Treasury sells $29 billion in 7-year notes to good demand

* Curve-steepening trades unwinding

By Steven Norton

NEW YORK, Dec 19 U.S. Treasuries prices held on to losses Thursday a day after the Federal Reserve said it would trim its monthly bond-buying program by $10 billion and signaled it might keep its key interest rate extremely low even longer than previously promised.

The Treasury sold $29 billion of seven-year notes on Thursday at a high yield of 2.385 percent, the highest since June 2011 and more than a basis point above 1 p.m. levels. Primary dealers bought 41.20 percent of the supply, compared to 49.79 percent in November.

Investor desire to take on new government debt was subdued following outgoing Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's statement that the central bank may continue to reduce purchases steadily, suggesting that its quantitative easing program could end around the end of 2014.

"The tailwind of QE has been enormous, and now we're starting the descent," said Scott Schweighauser, president and portfolio manager at Chicago-based Aurora Investment Management. "Now it's real, and people are starting to think about what the new rate equilibrium will be."

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 13/32 in price, their yields rising to 2.933 percent. The 30-year bond price was up, its yield at 3.906 percent.

Five-year notes underperformed after Wednesday's poorly bid auction. Seven-year notes also underperformed.

"Steepening trades are coming off and forcing the belly of the curve lower in price," said Thomas di Galoma, co-head of fixed-income rates at ED&F Man Capital in New York.

The market reacted negatively on Wednesday after Bernanke's suggestion that its bond-buying program could end by the end of next year. The Fed also said it probably would keep the federal funds rate at zero to 0.25 percent well past the time that the U.S. unemployment rate falls below 6.5 percent, especially if inflation remains below 2 percent.

"The FOMC decided to cut the pace of its asset purchases to $75 billion a month, but offset this with a qualitative enhancement to the forward guidance," said Goldman Sachs economists in a research note.

The Fed's assessment of the U.S. economic outlook was "somewhat more upbeat" and its statement "slightly hawkish relative to expectations," the economists said.

A day after the Fed's decision, new economic data offered the market little support.

New claims for jobless benefits jumped sharply in the latest week. Separately, industry data showed that sales of existing homes slid 4.3 percent in November, hitting a near one-year low. The Philadelphia Fed's regional business activity index showed only an incremental rise.

Even so, the jump in jobless claims should be seen in the context of volatility around the holidays and not as an indication of a sudden deterioration of the labor market, said Ward McCarthy, chief financial economist for Jefferies.