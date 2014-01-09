* U.S. to sell $13 billion in 30-year bonds at 1 p.m.
* Fed's Yellen sees 3 pct U.S. GDP in 2014 - magazine
* U.S. jobless claims fall to lowest level since November
* Fed to buy $600-$900 million in longer-dated Treasuries
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Jan 9 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Thursday as some investors were lured by the current yields on
longer-dated issues even as the recent wave of upbeat economic
data have signaled yields might climb higher.
Perceived dovish comments from European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi lifted German Bund prices, which in turn
helped boost U.S. government debt, analysts and traders said.
The market's rebound from Wednesday's losses complicates a
$13 billion auction of 30-year Treasury bonds,
the last leg of this week's $64 billion in coupon-bearing
supply, analysts said.
A bulk of the price rise in longer-dated Treasuries stemmed
from the notion that the Federal Reserve might raise short-term
interest rates from their near zero level sooner than some
traders had previously thought.
These curve "flatteners" bet shorter- and medium-term yields
would rise faster than long-dated ones, even after the Fed
decided in December to pare its monthly purchases of Treasuries
and mortgage-backed securities by $10 billion to $75 billion.
"The front-end of the yield curve might test the Fed's
resolve to keep short-term rates low if unemployment falls at
its current pace," said Mike Cullinane, head of Treasuries
trading with D.A. Davidson in St. Petersburg, Florida.
According to CME FedWatch, short-term U.S. interest rates
futures implied traders now assign a 64 percent probability for
the first Fed rate hike as early as April 2015, compared with 63
percent on Wednesday.
Financial markets will receive a broad snapshot of the U.S.
labor conditions on Friday at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) when the
Labor Department releases its December payrolls report.
U.S. employers have picked up their hiring at the end of
2013, helped by the housing recovery and rising exports.
Wednesday's ADP private-sector payrolls report and
Thursday's jobless claims figures supported the view of ongoing
improvement in jobs growth.
The U.S. Labor Department said first-time filings for
unemployment benefits totaled 330,000 last week, which was the
lowest weekly level since late November. The ADP National
Employment Report showed private jobs grew by 238,000 in
December, the biggest monthly rise in 13 months.
Economists polled by Reuters forecast employers likely added
196,000 jobs, down from 203,000 in November, while the jobless
rate likely held at five-year low of 7.0 percent.
With this improving labor backdrop, Janet Yellen, set to
take over as the head of the Federal Reserve from Ben Bernanke
in February, is "hopeful" that U.S. economic growth will improve
in 2014 to reach 3 percent or more and persistently low
inflation will move up toward the central bank's target of 2
percent, according to a Time magazine interview released
Thursday.
Yellen's ECB counterpart Mario Draghi rang a more cautious
note on the eurozone economy where inflation is sagging further
into a "danger zone" below 1 percent. Draghi signaled at a press
conference the ECB is ready to do more to prevent further
slowing in price growth.
In the wake of Draghi's remarks, benchmark 10-year Treasury
notes last traded up 2/32 price to yield 2.984
percent, down 1 basis point from late on Wednesday.
Just last week, the 10-year yield hit a near 2-1/2-year high
of 3.041 percent, according to Reuters data.
Amid a wave of curve flatteners, the yield spread between
five-year and 30-year Treasuries shrank to 2.12 percent, the
tightest level in four months.
In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the upcoming
30-year bond supply to sell at a yield of 3.894 percent
, near the level set in December which was the
highest at a 30-year auction since July 2011.
Meanwhile, the Fed planned at 11 a.m. (1600 GMT) to buy $600
million to $900 million in Treasuries that mature in 2024 to
2031, which is part of its expected $40 billion purchase of U.S.
government debt in January.