* Benchmark yields hold within recent trading range
* Sizzling demand for Spanish debt chills German bonds
* Fed bought $2.81 bln bonds due 2022-2023
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Jan 22 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Wednesday and benchmark yields edged up from five-week lows,
with prices dragged lower by weaker German government debt.
Bund prices declined partly on robust demand for a new
10-year issue of Spanish government debt, signaling investors'
appetite for riskier euro zone assets as the region shows some
signs of better times ahead.
"Treasuries were largely following Bunds," said David Ader,
head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group in
Stamford, Connecticut.
U.S. government debt prices were also pressured by hedging
tied to this week's corporate debt supply and worries about the
Federal Reserve further pulling back stimulus at its policy
meeting next week.
Even so, Treasuries yields have held in a tight trading
range between 2.80 percent and 3.00 percent since the beginning
of the year.
"There is such a void of information," said Ader. "We're not
making big moves."
In the absence of major economic data this week, most
investors moved to the sidelines, awaiting the Fed's decision on
policy when it meets next Tuesday and Wednesday.
There is a growing consensus that Fed policymakers will
shrink its quantitative easing for a second straight meeting.
Some analysts forecast the Fed will lower its monthly purchases
of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities by $10 billion to
$65 billion, following the $10 billion cut to monthly purchases
decided on last month.
"The market has basically started to price in $10 billion in
tapering," said Aaron Kohli, interest rate strategist at BNP
Paribas in New York. "As far as the Treasury market is
concerned, it's largely a done deal."
According to a J.P. Morgan Securities survey, 68 percent of
the firm's Treasuries clients said on Tuesday they had a neutral
position in U.S. government debt, up from 64 percent the
previous week.
In the meantime, the U.S. central bank bought $2.81 billion
in Treasuries due from May 2022 to November 2023 for its
stimulus program.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were down 9/32 in price with a yield of 2.856
percent, up 3 basis points from late on Tuesday.
The 10-year yield fell to 2.818 percent last Friday, which
was its lowest since Dec. 11, according to Reuters data.
Treasuries lagged their German counterpart with the 10-year
yield premium over 10-year Bunds rising to 1.1 percentage
points, the biggest in two weeks.
The yield on 10-year Bunds rose to 1.755 percent
from 1.744 percent on Tuesday.
While benchmark U.S. and German yields rose, peripheral euro
zone government yields fell, led by Spain.
Spain issued 10 billion euros of a new 10-year bond via a
syndicate of banks in a sale that drew bids of almost 40 billion
euros, a record among European governments.
The yield on 10-year Spanish sovereign debt fell
near eight-year lows on Wednesday at 3.715 percent.
As for domestic supply, U.S. companies sold about $11
billion in investment-grade debt on Tuesday, bringing the
month-to-date total close to $83 billion, according to IFR, a
unit of Thomson Reuters.