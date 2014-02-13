* Long yields fall to day's lows after U.S. data, bond
auction
* Treasury sells $16 billion in U.S. 30-year bonds
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Feb 13 U.S. Treasury debt prices
advanced on Thursday after two days of losses as weaker-than
expected economic data rekindled the view that the Federal
Reserve could pause in reducing its asset purchases.
Yields on U.S. 10-year notes and 30-year bonds fell to
session lows after U.S. jobless claims and retail sales data
came in weaker than market expectations.
U.S. retail sales fell unexpectedly in January by 0.4
percent, and another gauge of consumer spending also slipped.
U.S. initial jobless claim, meanwhile, rose to a seasonally
adjusted 339,000.
"Economists and corporations are grappling with the
question: are we going to see a bounce-back once weather
conditions improve across the country?" said Heather Loomis,
West Coast director of fixed income at JP Morgan Private Bank in
San Francisco.
"Or, are we beginning to see signs of something more
systemic? And there's a lot of uncertainty around that."
Yields had rallied the last two days after the U.S. Congress
approved an increase in the debt limit and new Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen vowed to keep the Fed's tapering program
despite weakness in recent economic data.
Overall, many market participants still believe the
improvement in the U.S. economic outlook is sufficient to keep
the Fed on track to scale back its stimulus. Analysts said, once
this cold spell is over, consumer demand would recover and the
U.S. economy would regain its footing.
"I do think we will bounce back," said JP Morgan's Loomis.
"If you look at the fundamentals right now, there's strength in
a number of channels. We do not believe that we are on the edge
of a major slowdown in growth."
In late trading, benchmark 10-year Treasuries
were up 8/32 in price to yield 2.73 percent. Ten-year yields
earlier hit a session low of 2.72 percent following the U.S.
30-year bond auction.
Thirty-year bonds, meanwhile, rose 21/32 in
price to yield 3.68 percent. On Wednesday, 30-year yields
touched three-week peaks of 3.73 percent.
Five-year notes climbed 9/32 in price to yield
1.50 percent, while seven-year notes advanced 14/32
with a yield of 2.14 percent.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury sold 30-year bonds with strong
overall results. The high yield was 3.69 percent, compared with
3.70 percent at the bid deadline..
Bids totaled just $36.4 bln for a soft 2.27 bid-to-cover
ratio, well below last month's 2.57 and the 2.43 average, but
indirect bidders, which include foreign central banks, were
awarded 45.3 percent of the supply, in line with January's 44.4
percent and above the 39.5 percent average.
"This was a fairly strong auction," said Thomas Simons,
money market economist at Jefferies & Co in New York. "We
suspect that there is a lot of cash out there that needs to be
put to work and cannot simply stay on the sidelines forever."
Overall, Treasury volumes were light on Thursday, with cash
trading at 84 percent of the 10-day moving-average, according to
CRT Capital. U.S. five-year notes were the most actively traded,
taking a 32 percent market share, with trading in 10-year notes
second at 29 percent.