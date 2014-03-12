* Copper hits near four-year lows
* Ukraine tensions drive safe-haven bids
* Treasury to sell $21 bln in 10-year notes
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 12 U.S. Treasuries prices rose
in safe-haven bids on Wednesday as worries surrounding the
health of China's economy overshadowed the U.S. government's
upcoming auction of 10-year Treasury notes.
Copper's fall to near four-year lows and China's first
domestic bond default have raised concerns about a possible
unraveling of the many loan deals which have used the metal as
collateral.
"We're seeing a resumption of safe-haven trades" on the
concerns over China, said Kim Rupert, managing director of
global fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco.
Shanghai copper fell by its 5-percent daily limit on
Wednesday and London copper touched a 44-month low. Bearish
sentiment has swept through the copper market since a bond
default by Chinese solar panel company Chaori Solar Friday
ignited worries about credit market risk in the
country.
Adding to recent concerns over the Chinese economy, data on
Saturday showed China's exports unexpectedly tumbled in
February, swinging the trade balance into deficit.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury note last traded up
9/32 in price to yield 2.734 percent, up in price from a yield
of 2.766 percent late on Tuesday. Bond yields move inversely to
their prices.
Geopolitical tensions over Russia and Ukraine also added to
investor worries and fueled demand for safe-haven Treasuries.
Ukraine's government appealed for Western help on Tuesday to
stop Moscow annexing Crimea, but the Black Sea peninsula,
overrun by Russian troops, seemed fixed on a course that could
formalize rule from Moscow within days.
The worries over China and lingering concerns over Ukraine
overshadowed the Treasury's upcoming auction of $21 billion in
10-year notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). Traders typically sell U.S.
Treasuries to make room for new supply.
Treasuries prices could still face some pressure this
afternoon ahead of the auction despite the most recent
flight-to-quality bid for bonds, said Larry Dyer, chief U.S.
interest rate strategist at HSBC Securities in New York.
The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond rose 21/32 in
price to yield 3.67 percent, up in price from a yield of 3.708
percent late on Tuesday.