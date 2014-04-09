NEW YORK, April 9 U.S. Treasuries prices fell to
session lows Wednesday afternoon in reaction to
weaker-than-expected demand for $21 billion in 10-year
government notes and in advance of the Federal Reserve's release
of the minutes on its March 18-19 policy meeting.
Analysts blamed the below-average purchase from large
investment funds and other direct bidders for the
higher-than-expected yield of 2.72 percent set at the reopening
of a 10-year note issue originally introduced in February
.
On the open market, the 10-year Treasuries note
last traded down 10/32 in price to yield 2.717 percent, up 3.6
basis points from late on Tuesday.
The 10-year yield was within striking distance of its
200-day moving average of 2.721 percent, according to Reuters
data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)