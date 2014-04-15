* Prices steady, 30-year bond prices rise * NY manufacturing disappoints, inflation data benign * Fed to buy $1.75 bln - $2.25 bln notes due 2020, 2021 By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, April 15 U.S. Treasuries prices were steady on Tuesday after a weak manufacturing survey for New York state pointed to sluggish economic momentum, and as consumer price pressures remained benign. A gauge of manufacturing in New York state grew at a slower rate than the previous month and below expectations in April after a slight decline in new orders and a drop in inventories, the New York Federal Reserve said in a report on Tuesday. The Labor Department also said on Tuesday its Consumer Price Index increased 0.2 percent last month as a rise in food and shelter costs offset a decline in gasoline prices. The CPI index had gained 0.1 percent in February. "The market had a little bit of trouble determining direction, Empire manufacturing came in weaker," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. Yields fell on the manufacturing weakness, after rising slightly on the inflation data, he added. Benchmark 10-year notes were last unchanged in price to yield 2.65 percent, down from 2.66 percent just after the data was released. Thirty-year bonds rose 3/32 in price to yield 3.48 percent, down from 3.50 percent. Investors are focused on a busy week of data releases for signs on the strength of the economy as the Federal Reserve pares its bond purchases, and look toward interest rate hikes that most expect to begin next year. Housing data on Wednesday will be evaluated to see if activity picked up, after months of subdued data that many blame on bad weather. "When the clouds part if we don't get a lift to housing that could be a big issue," said Goldberg. A Philadelphia manufacturing survey released on Thursday will also be a focus. Fed Chair Janet Yellen will also speak on Wednesday about the economy. She spoke on Tuesday about markets regulation, but did not discuss monetary policy. Inflation will also continue to be a focus as the Treasury is due on Thursday to sell $18 billion in five-year Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS). U.S. inflation-linked bonds have been among the worst performers since the Fed last year indicated that it would begin tapering its bond purchases, with investors worrying over what catalyst will lead inflation higher. Inflation has been running below the Fed's 2 percent target, which may make it difficult for the U.S. central bank to increase benchmark interest rates if price pressures don't increase, as many Fed officials say they continue to expect. The auction will come before an early market close on Thursday and the closure of the bond market the following day for the Good Friday holiday. The Fed will buy between $1.75 billion and $2.25 billion in notes due 2020 and 2021 on Tuesday as part of its ongoing purchase program. (Editing by James Dalgleish)