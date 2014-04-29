* U.S. 30-year, 10-year yields touch one-week highs
* U.S. home prices flat in Feb, consumer confidence slips
* Apple deal to briefly pressure Treasuries
(Updates prices, adds fresh comment on Apple)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, April 29 U.S. Treasury prices tumbled
for a second straight session on Tuesday, pressured by a
brighter U.S. economic outlook, with the Federal Reserve
expected to continue reducing its bond purchases and investors
bracing for a strong jobs report later this week.
With the world's largest economy seemingly on a stable
recovery path, the Fed, which began its two-day meeting on
Tuesday, is expected to carry on tapering its asset-buying, a
negative scenario for Treasuries. The Fed is also unlikely to
alter its forward guidance on interest rates.
Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds and benchmark 10-year notes hit
roughly one-week highs, also helped by the market's diminishing
focus on geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia. The
United States on Monday imposed additional sanctions on Russia
many thought as too slight.
Volume was generally light on Tuesday with Japanese markets
closed due to a public holiday. Analysts said Japanese
investors, which are huge market participants, tend to buy
Treasuries on downticks.
David Thielke, interest rate strategist at Nomura Securities
in New York, said the sell-off in Treasuries was a combination
of several factors. "We saw sanctions yesterday on Russia, but
this is already the second round, and we haven't seen any real
backlash or major impact."
At the same time, Thielke said expectations on the U.S.
employment report, due out on Friday, are quite high.
A Reuters poll showed economist expect the U.S. economy to
have created 210,000 jobs in March.
In afternoon trading, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury
note was down 4/32 in price to yield 2.69 percent,
compared with 2.70 percent late Monday. Yields rose as high 2.73
percent, the highest since April 24.
Prices of 30-year Treasury bonds fell 17/32 to
yield 3.48 percent, little changed from that of the previous
session. U.S. 30-year yields touched a peak of 3.52 percent, the
highest level since April 22.
The five-year note, meanwhile, slipped 2/32, yielding 1.73
percent.
U.S. Treasury yields pulled back from their highs, however,
after a flat reading on U.S. home prices in February and a dip
in the consumer confidence index.
In terms of supply, the Treasury's auction of $15 billion
2-year floating rate notes was well-subscribed. It priced at a
high discount rate margin of 0.069 percent, versus 0.074 percent
just ahead of the bid deadline. Bids totaled $69.6 billion for a
solid bid-to-cover ratio of 4.64.
The New York Fed, meanwhile, bought $2.286 billion in notes
dated from May 15, 2021 through February 15, 2024, with
investors offering $9.68 billion. Analysts said the buyback
helped Treasuries trim losses.
Apple Inc was also in the spotlight in the bond
market in a $12 billion seven-tranche debt deal. Pricing is
expected to be tight, reflecting strong demand of about $40
billion for the company's issue.
Kim Rupert, managing director for fixed income at Action
Economics in san Francisco said the Apple deal is expected to
weigh on Treasuries.
"Treasuries are used a lot to hedge the issue. So dealers
and underwriters will lighten up their inventory -- sell
Treasuries -- to make room for the Apple bonds," Rupert said.
"They will also sell Treasuries if they don't have the cash to
purchase the Apple deal."
(Editing by Diane Craft)