* U.S. private sector report shows increased hiring for
April
* U.S. GDP growth much weaker than expected
* FOMC decision later in session, but seen uneventful
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, April 30 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Wednesday in choppy trading after data showed the world's
largest economy grew much more weakly than expected in the first
quarter, offsetting a report that showed private sector
employment increased this month.
Yields on benchmark 10-year notes and 30-year bonds dropped
to session lows following the U.S. gross domestic product data,
minutes after touching the day's peak on an upbeat private
sector jobs report.
Data from the U.S. Commerce Department showed GDP for the
first three months of the year expanded at just a 0.1 percent
annual rate, the slowest since the fourth quarter of 2012,
weighed down by the cold weather. The market was expecting a
rise of 1.2 percent.
"We are all told in advance to look at GDP with extreme
caution because of the weather, but the market doesn't seem to
have done that," said David Keeble, global head of interest rate
strategy at Credit Agricole in New York.
"The consumption numbers inside the GDP report weren't bad,
so it wasn't a disaster. I think pre-positioning, the market was
short, and the data sparked a little squaring than
conviction-buying."
Prior to the GDP data, a separate report by payroll
processor ADP showed U.S. private employers added 220,000
workers in April, the highest number since November. The ADP
figure also came in above analysts' expectations.
In morning trading, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
was up 5/32 in price to yield 2.67 percent, compared
with 2.69 percent late Tuesday. Yields fell to session lows of
following the GDP report.
"We're stuck in this 2.60-2.80 percent range in the 10-year
the last four months," said Keeble. He thinks that the 10-year
yield would hit 2.80 percent.
"Once we hit that, then I think we're going to explode
higher, but it does need a payroll number."
A Reuters poll showed economist expect the U.S. economy to
have created 210,000 jobs in March. The U.S. non-farm
payrolls report is due out on Friday.
Prices of 30-year Treasury bonds edged up 4/32
to yield 3.48 percent, little changed from that of the previous
session. U.S. 30-year yields hit the day's trough of 3.47
percent after the GDP numbers.
The five-year note, meanwhile, was down 6/32, yielding 1.69
percent. This tenor -- the so-called belly of the curve -- had
led the sell-off the past few sessions.
With U.S. data out of the way, market participants are
focused on the Federal Open Market Committee decision later in
the session. Another $10 billion reduction in the Federal
Reserve's asset purchases is widely expected, split between
Treasuries and mortgage-back securities, bringing the total
buybacks for May down to $45 billion.
The Fed is also unlikely to alter its forward guidance on
interest rates.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)