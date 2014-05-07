* Most issues turn higher but 30-year bond dips
* Yellen reaffirms dovish policy leanings
* 10-year notes auction comes 2.612 percent high yield
(Adds late prices, auction results and comments)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, May 7 U.S. Treasuries gained on
Wednesday after America's top central banker said the world's
largest economy remained on the mend but still required
substantial monetary accommodation from Washington policymakers.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen told a congressional
committee that, while America's labor markets had shown
"appreciable" improvements, the U.S. expansion faced hurdles in
a weak housing sector and from risks from geopolitical tensions.
Along with most other maturities, 10-year Treasury notes
pivoted from early weakness on Wednesday and rose
3/32 in price to yield 2.588 percent in afternoon New York
trading.
But yields on U.S. 30-year bonds, which on
Friday touched their weakest level since last June 19 of 3.34
percent, rose on Wednesday to 3.395 percent after a decline in
price for the day of 3/32.
"The message she is giving is that the labor market looks
healthier, there are some concerns about housing, and there
could be some increase in inflationary pressure in the next 12
months," said Jennifer Vail, head of fixed-income research with
U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Portland, Oregon
Treasuries traders also kept a close eye on a sale of $24
billion of new 10-year notes by the Treasury Department that
government officials reported had concluded with a high yield of
2.612 percent.
The auction was the second of three Treasury sales worth $69
billion scheduled for this week and came with the lowest
comparable yield since June 2013.
Foreign central banks and other indirect buyers accounted
for 49.28 percent of purchases, up from 44.67 percent in April.
"You have to say the auction went very well," said
fixed-incomce strategist Anthony Valeri at LPL Financial in San
Diego. "Even with drop in prices recently, there wasn't any
hesitation to bid."
The auction's high yield was well within the 10-year's
trading band as identified by Brian Rehling, chief fixed-income
strategist at Wells Fargo Advisors in St Louis.
"We've been at a trading range for the 10-year of 2.80 and
2.57 for months now, and we are testing the lows," Rehling said.
"I think rates will stay low. Inflation is low and rates in
other developed countries are lower. It's hard to see ours going
higher when you can get almost as much yield here on a 10-year
than you can in Spain."
On Tuesday, prices of Treasuries were little affected by an
auction of $29 billion of 3-year bills. The deal's high yield
was 0.928 percent.
A $16 billion auction of 30-year bonds is due on Thursday.
(Additional reporting By Richard Leong in New York; Editing by
Nick Zieminski and Cynthia Osterman)