* Prices little changed
* Jobless data causes no ripples
* 30-year auction finishes $69 bln of new bond sales
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, May 8 U.S. Treasuries shrugged off
data showing an easing in America's weekly jobless claims on
Thursday, leaving prices little changed as traders awaited an
auction of new 30-year government bonds that could steer
investment flows in coming days.
"No one's willing to make a commitment ahead of the
auction," said Lou Brien, market strategist at FTN Financial in
Chicago.
Traders were also closely watching congressional testimony
on Thursday by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who on
Wednesday reaffirmed her dovish policymaking stance in another
congressional appearance.
Ten-year Treasury notes yielded 2.6107 percent
in New York trading, up from Wednesday's closing 2.593 percent.
Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds, which on Friday
touched their weakest level since June 19 at 3.34 percent, were
at 3.311 percent after a price increase of 7/32.
Other Treasury maturities were unchanged or slightly up in
price.
Early in the New York trading day, the government reported
that the number of Americans filing fresh unemployment claims
had declined 26,000 to 319,000.
The data for the week through April 26 broke a three-week
string of increases and was below forecasts.
Overall, the report suggested improvements in America's
labor markets of a type that would usually weigh on bond prices.
But Yellen on Wednesday told legislators that monetary policy
would likely remain accommodative for an extended time.
Later Thursday, at 1 p.m. EDT (1330 GMT), Treasury
Department officials will announce the results of the auction of
$16 billion of 30-year bonds, the last leg of $69 billion of
sales of new debt this week.
"It will be well bid," Brien said. "There has been solid
demand for Treasuries for years."
(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York)