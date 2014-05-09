* Profit-taking seen at long end
* Shorter maturities also off
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, May 9 U.S. Treasuries drifted lower on
Friday as the 30-year long bond again surrendered price gains
following an unexpectedly costly $16 billion government auction
of new 30-year debt.
Yields on 30-year Treasuries, which have been favored in
recent months by pension fund buyers, stood at 3.44 percent,
reflecting a price decline of 8/32 on Friday.
A week ago, the yields on 30-year bonds touched
a low of 3.34 percent that had not been seen since June 19 last
year.
"There's a little bit of profit-taking," said Kim Rupert,
managing director at Action Economics in San Francisco. "The
30-year is near its most expensive for the year, and there's
probably overhang from yesterday's auction. That was a little
sour."
Thursday's 30-year auction, the last of three this week by
the Treasury Department selling $69 billion of new debt, came
with a high yield of 3.440 percent.
Demand paled compared with recent auctions and suggested
some recent buyers had stayed on the sidelines, according to
analysts.
"The bid/cover ratio measured just 2.09 in comparison to
the six auction average of 2.41 (in fact, May's bid/cover was
the lowest since 2011)," Janney Capital Markets analyst Guy
LeBas said in a commentary. "It seems that we've finally found a
level at which the demand for duration is fading."
That 3.440 percent high yield was more than two basis points
more than the market level signaled just before the auction and
drove selling of 30-year bonds even as other Treasury maturities
rose or steadied. The 30-year fell 4/32 in price on Thursday.
On Friday, other Treasuries were mostly down or flat in
price. Ten-year Treasury notes yielded 2.6179
percent, reflecting a price decline of 4/32.
Thirty-year Treasuries have risen sharply this year, in
part on reported buying by pension funds that seemed indifferent
to price increases.
(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Peter
Galloway)