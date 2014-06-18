(Corrects release of CPI data in second graph to Tuesday) * Prices gain before Fed statement * BofE less hawkish than expected, adds to bond bid * Yield curve steepens, sparks some short-covering By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 18 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday as investors evaluated what the Federal Reserve is likely to say when it releases a statement from its June policy meeting this afternoon, and after the Bank of England released minutes that were less hawkish than expected. Prices tumbled on Tuesday after a higher-than-expected consumer price inflation indicator led investors to prepare for the possibility that the Fed will be open to raising rates sooner than some had thought. Investors have been more wary of central banks becoming more hawkish since Bank of England Governor Mark Carney surprised markets last Thursday by saying Britain could become the first major economy to tighten monetary policy since the 2008 financial crisis. Some of that ebbed on Wednesday after Bank of England policymakers highlighted the need to increase rates gradually, boosting U.K. and U.S. government debt and helping stocks. "The minutes were less hawkish than what Carney said last week," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasuries trading at CIBC in New York. Bank of England policymakers also said they were surprised earlier this month that markets had not priced in a higher chance of an interest rate rise this year, minutes of their June 4-5 policy meeting showed on Wednesday. The Treasuries yield curve steepened on Wednesday, which added a bid for bonds to cover bets that the curve would continue to flatten. "Most people are in flattening trades, when it steepens back there is a short bid," said Tucci. Benchmark 10-year notes rose 6/32 in price to yield 2.63 percent, down from 2.65 percent late on Monday. Intermediate-dated debt also outperformed, with five-year notes gaining 5/32 in price to yield 1.72 percent, down from 1.75 percent. The timetable for when each member of the Federal Open Market Committee expects policy to begin tightening, will be among the most keenly scrutinized factors on Wednesday, as will any comments about interest rate hikes or slack in the economy from Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who is due to speak after the statement from the meeting is released. The Fed is also seen as likely to reduce its U.S. economic growth estimates for this year, though it may leave expectations for 2015, when most expect the U.S. central bank to begin raising rates, unchanged. The Fed is also widely expected to cut its bond purchases by another $10 billion. (Editing by W Simon)