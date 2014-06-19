(Corrects size of TIPS auction to $7 bln, not $13 bln, in
paragraph 5)
* Yields fall as Fed seen staying accommodative
* Curve steepens as investors readjust positions
* Treasury to sell $7 bln 30-year TIPS
* Fed to buy $2.25 bln-$2.75 bln notes due 2021-2024
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. Treasuries yields fell to
two-week lows on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve
struck a more dovish tone than expected at its June meeting,
soothing investors that the central bank will remain
accommodative for some time.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday expressed confidence the
U.S. economic recovery was on track and hinted at a slightly
more aggressive pace of interest rate increases starting next
year, but added that a recent uptick in inflation was not a
concern.
Stronger-than-expected consumer price data on Tuesday had
led some investors to expect the Fed would hint towards interest
rate hikes sooner than had been previously expected.
"There was some hope that they would be more hawkish, but
they are ignoring the uptick in inflation," said Charles
Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in
New York. Now "people are adjusting their positions."
The inflation increase may, however, help the Treasury sell
$7 billion in new 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected
Securities (TIPS) later on Thursday.
Benchmark 10-year notes rose 5/32 in price to
yield 2.57 percent, down from 2.62 percent late on Wednesday.
Five-year notes gained 3/32 in price to yield 1.66
percent, down from 1.72 percent.
The longer-dated yield curve also continued to steepen as
investors unwound bets on further flattening and added positions
for more steepening. The curve between 5-year notes and 30-year
bonds steepened to 175 basis points, up from
five-year lows of 165 basis points on Monday.
The Fed will buy between $2.25 billion and $2.75 billion in
notes due from 2021 to 2024 on Thursday.
