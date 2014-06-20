* Prices fall in light trading * Economic data in focus next week * US to sell $94 bln 2, 5, 7-yr notes By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Friday on continued follow-through from Thursday's weak sale of inflation-linked bonds, after a volatile two days of trading sparked by a surprisingly dovish Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday. Prices fell on Thursday after the government had weak demand for 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), with weakness carrying into Friday. Traders and investors also continued to reposition on Friday as they adjusted expectations of when the Fed is likely to begin raising interest rates. The U.S. central bank played down a recent uptick in inflation on Wednesday, which has hurt longer-dated bonds and made the yield curve steeper. "There's the thought I think that maybe they will let inflation run a little bit higher and not raise rates," said Dan Mulholland, managing director in Treasuries trading at BNY Mellon in New York. The long-dated yield curve flattened slightly on Friday but stayed near its steepest levels in two weeks as investors unwound bets that the curve will flatten further and added to bets there will be further steepening. The curve between 5-year notes and 30-year bonds has increased to 178 basis points from a five-year low of 165 basis points on Monday. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 9/32 in price to yield 2.66 percent, up from 2.62 percent late on Thursday. With no major economic releases on Friday, investors are next focused on a number of indicators due next week, which cover housing, manufacturing, durable goods, consumer confidence and gross domestic product. The Treasury is also due to sell $94 billion in new debt, including $30 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, $35 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. (Editing by Nick Zieminski)