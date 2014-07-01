* Traders await U.S. non-farm payrolls
* U.S., China manufacturing data underpin weakness
* Fed bought $2.945 billion in Treasuries
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 1 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on
Tuesday after traders reconsidered bullish bets on U.S. bonds
ahead of Thursday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, while strong
U.S. and Chinese manufacturing data stymied safe-haven bids.
The yield on 30-year Treasury bonds hit a near one-week high
of 3.4 percent on fears that bullish positions could lead to
losses if the U.S. government reports stronger-than-expected
non-farm payrolls later this week.
"You certainly want to protect your profits going into the
big number, especially if you had the winner for the year," said
Ellis Phifer, market strategist at Raymond James in Memphis,
Tennessee, in reference to traders taking profits on 30-year
Treasury bonds.
Long-dated Treasuries have notched the biggest gains this
year, with the Barclays U.S. Treasury: 25 plus-year index rising
13.4 percent in the first half.
Economists expect Thursday's jobs report to show U.S.
employers added 212,000 jobs in June, down from 217,000 in May,
according to a Reuters poll.
While the initial reaction was muted, analysts said some
strong U.S. and Chinese manufacturing data also dampened demand
for safe-haven bonds as the day proceeded.
Financial data firm Markit said its final U.S. Manufacturing
Purchasing Managers Index rose to 57.3 in June, the highest
reading since May 2010. The preliminary read for the index was
57.5.
The Institute for Supply Management, meanwhile, said its
index of national factory activity was 55.3 in June, almost
unchanged from May's 55.4 reading. The figure was just under the
55.8 reading expected by a Reuters poll of economists.
"It appears that the first quarter was an aberration and
that growth is getting back on track here," said Brian Rehling,
chief fixed-income strategist at Wells Fargo Advisors in St.
Louis.
China's final HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
rose to 50.7, above the 50 mark that separates growth from
contraction for the first time in six months. The official China
PMI, geared more towards bigger state-owned firms, hit a
six-month high of 51.0.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded
14/32 lower in price to yield 2.57 percent, from a yield of 2.52
percent late on Monday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds
last traded 1-3/32 lower in price for a yield of 3.4 percent,
compared with 3.34 percent late Monday.
The Federal Reserve on Tuesday bought $2.945 billion of
Treasuries maturing August 2020-June 2021 as part of its
economic stimulus program, which had little impact on Treasuries
prices.
Gains in stocks also weighed on safe-haven bonds. On Wall
Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index hit an intraday
record high and was last up 0.77 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Andre Grenon)