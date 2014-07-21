* U.S. 30-year bond yield falls to lowest since June 2013
* Geopolitics still very much a factor in the Treasury
market
* Yield curve continues to flatten
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 21 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Monday on safe haven demand heightened by investor caution
over turmoil in the Middle East and growing geopolitical tension
following the downing of a Malaysian Airlines aircraft.
Yields, which move inversely with prices, on U.S. 30-year
bonds fell to their lowest since June 2013.
Investors were also bracing for an interest rate hike from
the Federal Reserve next year, with the gap between short- and
long-term interest rates, mainly the spread between yields of
2-year notes and 10-year bonds, contracting on Monday to its
narrowest since June last year.
"The buying in Treasuries is possibly geopolitical," said
Jonathan Rick, rate derivative strategist, at Credit Agricole in
New York. "We had the aggressive move on Thursday, then we had
the sell-off on Friday, so this might have been just a reversal
from that sell-off."
The latest headlines on the fighting in Gaza continued to be
dire. Israeli forces killed 10 Palestinian militants who slipped
across the border from Gaza through hidden tunnels on Monday,
the military said, as the death toll from the two-week conflict
passed 500 amid growing international calls for an end.
In Ukraine, fighting flared in the eastern city of Donetsk
on Monday as investigators began to inspect the bodies of
victims of the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 last
week.
Aside from geopolitics, the other big story in the Treasury
market is the flattening of the yield curve.
The spread between the yields of 5-year notes and 30-year
bonds, also fell on Monday to its narrowest since February 2009.
"The flattening is something we expected," said Agricole's
Rick. "As we're moving toward a Fed rate hike next year, you
kind of expect the front end to kind of unhinge."
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries were up 8/32
in price to yield 2.451 percent, while the 0-year Treasury bond
was up 25/32 in price, pushing the yield down to 3.251 percent
. It fell as low as 3.249, the lowest since June
2013.
(Editing by W Simon)