* Data due in week includes GDP, payrolls * Fed expected to maintain dovish tone on Wednesday * Treasury to sell $93 bln two-, five-, seven-year notes By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 28 U.S. Treasuries yields edged higher on Monday but remained in a tight recent range ahead of data and events this week that include closely watched jobs and other economic data, a Federal Reserve meeting and $93 billion in new coupon-bearing supply. The Fed is expected to maintain a dovish outlook at its July 29-30 meeting as it grapples with still slow wage growth, even as other data point to improving momentum in the economy. The meeting will coincide with gross domestic product data for the second quarter Wednesday, which is anticipated to see if an unexpected contraction in the first quarter will be revised. Other data this week includes housing, consumer confidence, personal income and manufacturing, along with the key employment report for July due on Friday. "Everyone is staring down the barrel of a very, very crowded data calendar," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. The focus on the U.S. economy comes after weeks of concern about geopolitical risks, including rising tensions in Ukraine, which have increased demand for safe haven Treasuries. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 5/32 in price to yield 2.48 percent, up from 2.47 percent late on Friday. The yields have fallen from 2.69 percent at the beginning of the month. The Treasury will sell $93 billion in new coupon debt this week, including $29 billion in two-year notes on Monday, $35 billion in five-year notes on Tuesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Wednesday. It will also sell $15 billion in two-year floating rate notes on Wednesday. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)