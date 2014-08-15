* Ten-, 30-year yields hit lowest in over a year
* Renewed Russia-Ukraine tensions drive safety bid
* Weak U.S. factory, consumer sentiment data weigh too
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 15 U.S. benchmark and long-term
Treasuries yields fell to their lowest in over a year on Friday
to notch their second straight weekly drop after rising tension
between Russia and Ukraine drove safe-haven bids for the debt.
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko said artillery had
destroyed part of a Russian armored column that had crossed into
Ukraine during the night.
Russia, meanwhile, accused Ukraine of attempting to disrupt
a Russian humanitarian aid mission to eastern Ukraine and called
for a ceasefire to allow for the deliveries.
"Even if the issues today are resolved and there isn't a
shooting war, that ongoing tension between the Ukraine and
Russia puts an underlying bid into the Treasury market," said
Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.
While the news about Ukraine drove much of the plunge in
Treasuries yields, they had started to fall earlier on weak U.S.
economic data, including cooling factory activity in New York
state and a dip in consumer sentiment.
The New York Federal Reserve said its 'Empire State' general
business conditions index fell to 14.69 this month from 25.60 in
July. A reading above zero indicates expansion.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary
August reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment came
in at 79.2, down from a final reading of 81.8 the month before
and its lowest since November.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
up 15/32 in price to yield 2.34 percent after yielding 2.40
percent late Thursday. The yield earlier hit a session low of
2.30 percent, its lowest since June 2013. Bond yields move
inversely to prices.
Prices on 30-year Treasury bonds were last up
1-10/32 to yield 3.14 percent after yielding 3.19 percent late
Thursday. The yield earlier hit a session low of 3.11 percent,
its lowest since May 2013.
Analysts said they would be closely watching next week's
release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's July policy
meeting on Aug. 20 and comments from a global central banking
summit in Jackson Hole, Wyoming later in the week.
One strategist said he was eyeing the release of the minutes
of the Bank of England's August policy meeting as well as the
Fed's minutes.
"Whatever they say could be a wild card for U.S. rates,
especially given the heightened expectations for dovishness,"
said George Goncalves, head of rates strategy for Nomura
Securities in New York.
Investors have been watching closely for signs of when the
Fed will hike interest rates from rock-bottom levels, and fears
of such a hike hurting bond prices have affected price movements
in recent weeks.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index
erased a big decline to close mostly flat.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Chizu Nomiyama)