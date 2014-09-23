* U.S. and Arab allies bomb Syria for first time
* U.S. flash PMI unchanged from August reading
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. benchmark Treasuries
yields on Tuesday fell to their lowest since Sept. 11 after U.S.
and Arab warplanes bombed Syria, triggering concerns about the
extent of U.S. involvement and effects on oil prices.
The strikes against Islamic State targets on Tuesday and
members of a separate al Qaeda-linked group and drove safe-haven
bids on concerns that the conflict could intensify.
"We're starting to see a little bit of safe-haven buying
come back into the market," said David Coard, head of fixed
income sales and trading at Williams Capital Group in New York.
U.S. Treasuries are often sought by investors as a safe
place to park cash on perceptions of heightened geopolitical
risk which threaten to dampen economic growth.
Coard said the risk of the U.S. becoming involved in a
longer-term fight could weigh on the U.S. economy, and that the
proximity of the strikes to Middle Eastern oil producers could
ramp up oil prices and hurt U.S. consumer spending.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were last
up 3/32 in price to yield 2.55 percent, from 2.57 percent late
Monday.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last up 8/32 to
yield 3.28 percent, from 3.29 percent late Monday. Bond yields
move in inverse relationship to prices.
Benchmark yields hit their lowest yields since Sept. 11,
when they had slipped partly because of President Barack Obama's
speech the night before on the Islamic State, which boded a
potential for sustained conflict in Syria and Iraq.
Coard also said safe-haven bids for Treasuries also kept
shorter-dated yields stable and overshadowed any selling
pressure ahead of the U.S. Treasury's auction of $29 billion in
two-year notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).
Also jangling nerves was Syria saying Israel had shot down a
Syrian warplane in what it described as an act of aggression,
confirming the first such incident in three decades an fueling
safety bids for Treasuries.
Manufacturing data Tuesday had little impact on Treasuries
yields. Financial data firm Markit said its preliminary or
"flash" U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index was
unchanged from August's reading of 57.9, the highest since April
2010. Economists polled by Reuters expected it to edge up to 58.
On Wall Street, U.S. stocks opened lower on the conflict in
the Middle East and after the U.S. Treasury moved to curb "tax
inversion" deals. The S&P 500 was last down just 0.2
percent.
