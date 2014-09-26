* Pimco CIO Bill Gross joins Janus Capital
* U.S. final GDP data meets expectations
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. Treasuries prices dipped
Friday, erasing earlier gains on news that Pimco Chief
Investment Officer Bill Gross would be joining rival Janus
Capital Group, which spurred concerns of investor redemptions at
the world's largest bond fund manager.
Gross, a Pimco co-founder whose $222 billion Pimco Total
Return Fund is the world's biggest bond fund, will manage the
recently launched Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund and
related strategies. Analysts said traders sold Treasuries on
bets investors would pull cash from Pimco.
"I think people are concerned that Pimco is going to have to
liquidate, so there is some pre-selling going on ahead of the
fact that they may have to do some selling," said Tom di Galoma,
head of rates and credit trading at ED&F Man Capital Markets in
New York.
Gross's Pimco Total Return Fund had a 41 percent stake in
U.S. government-related debt at the end of August, according to
data on the Pimco website.
Separately, the Commerce Department raised its estimate of
gross domestic product Friday to show the economy expanded at a
4.6 percent annual rate, in line with economists' expectations
according to a Reuters poll.
U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were last down 4/32
in price to yield 2.53 percent, from a yield of 2.51 percent
late Thursday. The yield hit a session high of 2.55 percent.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last down just
1/32 in price to yield 3.22 percent, roughly unchanged in yield
from late Thursday. The yield earlier hit a session high of
about 3.26 percent.
U.S. five-year Treasury notes were last down 2/32
in price to yield 1.78 percent, from 1.76 percent late Thursday.
