* Investors seen short before Friday jobs report
* Jobless data Thursday supports improving economy
* ECB leaves rates unchanged
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Oct 2 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Thursday as investors reset bets that yields may increase, a day
before Friday's highly anticipated employment report, taking
back much of Wednesday's rally that some attributed to short
covering.
Treasuries posted their best day since last September 2013
on Wednesday as U.S. bond yields were dragged down by rallying
German government debt, weak manufacturing data in Europe and
Asia and concerns over how quickly the Ebola virus may spread.
Short-covering was cited as the reason for a large part of
the move, with many investors positioning for yield increases
this quarter as the U.S. economy shows further improvement.
"Yesterday there was pretty strong short covering, a lot of
people want to be short going into nonfarm payrolls tomorrow,"
said Jason Rogan, a managing director in Treasuries trading at
Guggenheim Securities in New York.
"Some people re-engaged shorts overnight," Rogan said,
adding that some fund managers saw the yield drop to the 2.40
percent also as an attractive level to sell bond positions.
The benchmark 10-year notes were last down 7/32
in price to yield 2.41 percent, after falling as low as 2.38
percent overnight.
Treasuries posted a 0.48 percent total return on Wednesday,
according to a Barclays index.
Data on Thursday showing that the number of Americans filing
new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week
indicated the U.S. labor market might be tightening.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 8,000
to a seasonally adjusted 287,000 in the week ended Sept. 27, the
Labor Department said.
Data Friday is expected to show that employers added 215,000
jobs in September, according to the median estimate of 100
economists polled by Reuters.
The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged on
Thursday, shifting focus to an asset-buying plan with which it
hopes to revive a flagging euro zone economy and see off the
spectre of deflation.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)