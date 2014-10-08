* Fed minutes due at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT)

* U.S. to sell $21 billion in 10-year notes

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Oct 8 U.S. Treasuries yields edged lower on Wednesday on lingering concern about global economic growth but traders hesitated to place major bets ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.

While the growth worries pushed yields slightly lower, traders booked profits after Tuesday's jump in prices and move lower in yields and awaited the release of the minutes from the Fed's September meeting at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT).

"It's a little bit of a retracement from yesterday's sharp move," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York. He said traders were abstaining from major moves ahead of the minutes despite comments from Chicago Fed President Charles Evans on Wednesday which were "bullish" for the bond market.

Evans, who rotates into a voting spot on the Fed's policy-setting panel next year again urged the Fed to be "exceptionally patient" on raising interest rates.

Analysts said the Fed minutes could provide insight into Fed officials' discussion on when to hike rates from current rock-bottom levels.

While the Fed renewed its pledge to keep rates near zero for a "considerable time" after its massive bond-buying program ends, the minutes could show more Fed officials arguing for a hawkish tone on raising rates, said Ellis Phifer, market strategist at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee.

The U.S. Treasury will sell $21 billion in 10-year notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), the second round of this week's $61 billion in new supply. Demand for the auction, which comes after solid bidding for three-year notes Tuesday, should be decent, analysts said.

"It will be pretty reasonable," said Phifer of Raymond James. "Everybody's expecting Europe to continue to fall," he said, and those worries will underpin buying of safe-haven U.S. government debt, he said.

Earlier in the global session, Treasuries yields extended Tuesday's drop to touch fresh lows, but stabilized to trade just slightly lower in the U.S. morning session.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last up 2/32 in price to yield 2.34 percent, from a yield of 2.35 percent late Tuesday. Earlier in the global session, the yield touched 2.33 percent, its lowest since Aug. 29.

U.S 30-year bonds were last up 3/32 to yield 3.05 percent, from a yield of 3.06 percent late Tuesday. The yield touched 3.04 percent, its lowest since May 2013, earlier in the global session.

U.S. five-year Treasury notes were last up 3/32 to yield 1.62 percent, from a yield of 1.64 percent late Tuesday. The yield hit 1.61 percent, its lowest since Aug. 20, earlier in the global session.

On Wall Street, U.S. stocks were flat after Tuesday's selloff. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)