* Long bond up over five points before narrowing gains

* Ten-year yields at 17-month lows

* Retail sales, other U.S. data disappoint (Adds late prices, quotes)

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, Oct 15 U.S. Treasuries jumped on Wednesday, with 30-year bond prices touching a near two-year high as disappointing U.S. economic data stung Wall Street and aggravated widening worries about a global slowdown.

Prices of 30-year Treasuries rose more than 5 points to yield as little as 2.673 percent, a level last seen in November 2012, before pulling back.

The long bond last traded up 2-17/32 points and yielded 2.847 percent. On Friday, the maturity yielded 3.015 percent.

Treasuries were boosted by growing signs that Europe's economies were sputtering and of disinflation in China, trends that may dull America's economic expansion and keep U.S. interest rates low for longer, according to Wilmer Stith, fixed income portfolio manager for Wilmington Trust in Baltimore.

"Given all the weakness we saw out there, it has really set in motion a repricing as to perhaps when the first Fed rate hike will take place," Stith said. "It will be later, perhaps in 2016."

Benchmark 10-year notes added as many as 3 points in price before easing and were last yielding 2.054 percent, the lowest since May 2013 and below the 2.08 percent level viewed as a key price support by some institutional investors.

"There was a trifecta of weak data this morning: several disappointments in sales, manufacturing and prices," said Kim Rupert, managing director of Action Economics in San Francisco. "That's just adding to the fear of a global slowdown. And then the price action is being exacerbated by the Ebola fears."

Shorter maturities also rose, with the five-year note up 20/32 to yield 1.32 percent. That was the lowest yield on the maturity since June 2013.

"The belly of the curve that has underperformed all year is leading the price move in Treasuries," Stith said. "That suggests the market is unwinding and going in the opposite direction."

Prices widened dramatically in early New York trading after the U.S. Commerce Department reported that U.S. retail sales fell 0.3 percent in September, a surprisingly cautionary sign for the strength of consumer demand seen as central to hopes for U.S. growth.

"The tone of this report was very disappointing and it suggests that consumer spending activity ended the quarter on a very weak footing," TD Securities strategist Millan Mulraine told clients. "And with consumer confidence appearing to be deteriorating in recent weeks, this weakening momentum appears to have been carried into this quarter."

Other U.S. economic reports signaled weakness in prices that American producers get.

Treasuries are widely regarded as the safest of investments and have been benefiting from a streak of losses on Wall Street and buying by investors who had been betting on increases in U.S. interest rates, according to strategists and traders.

Wall Street was last off less than 2 percent in late trading. (Editing by James Dalgleish)