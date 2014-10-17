* Yields up for second day
* Wall Street, European stocks up
* U.S. consumer confidence best since 2007
(Adds late prices, quotes and economic data)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Oct 17 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Friday for a second straight day, reversing a rally earlier in
the week, as a gauge of American consumer attitudes jumped and
U.S. and European stock markets rose.
Benchmark 10-year notes, which rose in price by
as much as 3 points on Wednesday on fears over the global
economy, were last off 10/32 on Friday to yield 2.190 percent
after touching a high of 2.229 percent.
That yield peak came after news the Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan index of consumer sentiment
unexpectedly rose in early October to more than a seven-year
high. Separate data showed groundbreaking for new homes rose
more than expected last month. Taken together the reports
pointed to solid U.S. economic growth.
"The strong consumer confidence number, combined with
yesterday's healthy drop in jobless claims, and the 'don't end
quantitative easing now' talk by Fed Governor Bullard, is a
triumvirate of positive news that now helps us appreciate that
the mid-week storm in the markets was really a passing sun
shower," said Jonathan Lewis, chief investment officer at Samson
Capital Advisors.
Treasuries, a traditional safe haven for investors, rose
steeply early on Tuesday and Wednesday on heavy buying on fears
the global economy was slowing and America's growth prospects
were dimming.
But on Friday, Wall Street's main stock indexes were up near
1 percent or more, and the MSCI index of world stocks
was ahead 1.10 percent. Stocks in Europe, where
fears of a recession are building, gained the most in three
years.
"Some reason has returned to the market," said Sharon Stark,
fixed income strategist at D.A. Davidson in St. Petersburg,
Florida. "There's a sense things got a little overdone."
Thirty-year Treasuries were last off 11/32 in
price to yield 2.958 percent, compared with a 2.941 percent
yield at Thursday's close. The long bond's yield went as high as
3.005 percent on Friday.
Short maturities were also down in price, with the
seven-year note off 10/32 and yielding 1.862 percent.
Declines in Treasuries deepened after the U.S. Commerce
Department reported that housing starts and permits rose in
September, a signal the market's modest recovery is supporting
what appears to be growing strength in the broader economy.
Groundbreaking rose 6.3 percent to an annual 1.02
million-unit pace. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a
slightly smaller gain.
(Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn and Steve Orlofsky)