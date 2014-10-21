* China Q3 growth slowest since 2009 but less weak vs forecast

* ECB mulls buying corporate bonds to help euro zone - Reuters

* Gains in European stock prices pares safety bids for U.S. bonds

* U.S. existing home sales rose 2.2 pct in Sept, above forecast (Updates market action, adds quote, graphic link)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Oct 21 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday as less worrisome data on China and a report on the European Central Bank possibly moving to buy regional corporate bonds allayed some concerns about the global economy and reduced safe-haven bids for low-risk government debt.

A rebound in European stock prices on the Reuters report about the ECB following Monday's drop and a rally on Wall Street from upbeat earnings from iPhone maker Apple also put selling pressure on bonds.

Moreover, data showing a stronger-than-expected 2.4 percent rise in domestic home resales in September soothed some worries about the U.S. economy losing steam.

Still, lingering concerns about the sluggish growth worldwide and anxiety about the spread of Ebola and the Islamic State conflict in the Middle East have mitigated the initial selling in U.S. bonds, analysts said.

"Things are not doom and gloom out there. The ECB story catapulted us down from the highs of the day," said Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

Official data showed China grew 7.3 percent in the third quarter from a year ago, the slowest pace since the first quarter of 2009 but slightly above the 7.2 percent forecast among analysts. Other domestic data released on Tuesday however reinforced the view the growth rate of the world's second biggest economy is cooling.

As traders speculate what Beijing might do to achieve its growth target, sources told Reuters the ECB is considering buying corporate bonds in a bid to stimulate the region's economy so it would avert deflation. An ECB spokesman said the ECB has not made a decision on such purchases.

As other major central banks seek methods to bolster their economies, in recent days a few U.S. Federal Reserve officials have urged patience before considering moving away from a near-zero interest rate policy with domestic inflation stuck below the Fed's 2 percent goal.

"It doesn't pay for them to rush into raising rates. We expect a Q3 (third quarter) 2015 rate hike or possibly Q4," said William Bellamy, portfolio manager at Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley in Richmond, Virginia.

Interest rates futures implied traders anticipate the Fed will raise rates at the end of next year.

Moreover, after the volatile trading that briefly drove the 30-year Treasury bond up 6 points last Wednesday, investors are reticent to make big bets in advance of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting next Tuesday and Wednesday.

On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields were 6/32 lower in price with a yield of 2.208 percent, up 2.3 basis points from Monday. The 10-year yield was as high as 2.225 percent during early trading.

Last Wednesday the 10-year yield tumbled to a 16-month low of 1.865 percent as anxiety about global growth triggered a stampede of Treasuries buying to exit short bets against them. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)