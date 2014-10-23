* U.S. continued claims fall to lowest since late 2000
* Business data in Europe, China show mild improvement
* Benchmark yields on track to rise for third straight day
* U.S. to reopen 30-year TIPS issue with additional $7
billion
(Updates market action, adds quote)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 22 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on
Thursday to their highest levels in over a week as domestic and
overseas data reduced jitters about a year-end slowdown in the
global economy, paring safe-haven demand for low-risk government
debt.
Benchmark yields were on track to rise for a third straight
session above 2.50 percent as the U.S. Labor Department said
continued jobless claims fell to 2.35 million in the week ended
Oct. 11, which was the lowest since December 2000. The ongoing
decline in Americans receiving unemployment benefits signaled
some of them might have returned to work and that the labor
market is firming.
Earlier, private gauges on business activities in Europe and
China showed modest improvement in early October, but analysts
said the figures did not signal those economies were poised for
significant rebounds.
"There has been an ease of fear. We are in a slow-growing
economy. We are plugging along," said Ellis Phifer, senior
market analyst at Raymond James in Memphis.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were 8/32
lower in price to yield 2.261 percent, up 3 basis points from
late on Wednesday.
The 10-year yield has risen some 40 basis points since
dropping to a 16-month low of 1.865 percent last Wednesday in
volatile trading, as anxiety about global growth triggered a
stampede of Treasuries buying to exit short bets against them.
The 30-year Treasury bond traded 15/32 lower for
a yield of 3.026 percent, up 2.5 basis points from Wednesday.
At 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), the Treasury Department will add $7
billion to an existing 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected
Security it originally issued in February.
In the "when-issued" market, traders expect the additional
30-year TIPS supply to sell at a yield of 0.974 percent, lower
than a yield of 1.116 percent at a reopening in June. This
30-year TIPS fetched a yield of 1.495 percent in February.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao)