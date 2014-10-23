* U.S. continued claims fall to lowest since late 2000
* Business data in Europe, China show mild improvement
* U.S. to reopen 30-year TIPS issue with additional $7
billion
* U.S. to sell $93 bln fixed-rate debt, $15 bln 2-year FRN
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 23 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on
Thursday to their highest levels in nearly two weeks as stronger
overseas data on business activity reduced jitters about a
year-end slowdown in the global economy, sparking a rally in
stocks and paring safehaven demand for bonds.
Benchmark yields were on track to rise for a third straight
session to above 2.50 percent, supported by data showing U.S.
continued jobless claims fell to 2.35 million in the week ended
Oct. 11, which was the lowest since December 2000.
The ongoing decline in Americans receiving unemployment
benefits signaled some of them might have returned to work and
that the labor market is firming.
Thursday's other domestic data generally supported the view
of a moderate U.S. economic expansion, which would not warrant
the Federal Reserve to raise policy rates any sooner than
mid-2015, analysts said.
Earlier, private gauges on business activities in Europe and
China showed modest improvement in early October.
"There has been an ease of fear. We are in a slow-growing
economy. We are plugging along," said Ellis Phifer, senior
market analyst at Raymond James in Memphis.
Against this economic backdrop, upbeat company results
propelled Wall Street shares higher with the Standard & Poor's
500 index gaining 1.4 percent midday Thursday.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were 14/32
lower in price to yield 2.280 percent, up 5 basis points from
late on Wednesday.
The 10-year yield has risen some 40 basis points since
dropping to a 16-month low of 1.865 percent last Wednesday.
The 30-year Treasury bond traded 28/32 lower for
a yield of 3.045 percent, up 4 basis points from Wednesday.
At 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), the Treasury Department will add $7
billion to an existing 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected
Security it originally issued in February.
In the "when-issued" market, traders expect the additional
30-year TIPS supply to sell at a yield of 0.974 percent, lower
than a yield of 1.116 percent at a reopening in June. This
30-year TIPS fetched a yield of 1.495 percent in February.
TIPS have fared poorly since September on anxiety about
disinflation in the United States. Longer-term inflation
expectations as measured by the yield gaps between TIPS and
regular Treasuries declined to their lowest since 2011 last week
before a mild recovery this week.
Some analysts said the latest 30-year TIPS supply should
attract bargain-minded investors.
"They should do okay, or else people are getting quite
spooked by falling inflation expectations," said Jonathan Gibbs,
head of real returns at Standard Life Investments in Edinburgh.
The U.S. Treasury will sell $93 billion in fixed-rate debt
and $15 billion in two-year floating-rate notes next week.
