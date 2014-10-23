* U.S. continued claims fall to lowest since late 2000
* Business data in Europe, China show mild improvement
* Poor demand at 30-year TIPS sale pushes yields to session
highs
* Reports on NYC doctor with Ebola-like symptoms revive bids
late in session
(Updates market action, adds quote)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 23 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on
Thursday to their highest levels in nearly two weeks as stronger
data on overseas business activity reduced jitters about a
year-end slowdown in the global economy, sparking a rally in
stocks and paring safe-haven demand for bonds.
Media reports that a doctor with Ebola-like symptoms was
being tested in New York City stoked a brief burst of bids for
Treasuries in late trading, pushing yields down from session
highs.
Benchmark yields were on track to rise for a third straight
session to above 2.25 percent, supported by data showing U.S.
continued jobless claims fell to 2.35 million in the week ended
Oct. 11, which was the lowest since December 2000.
The ongoing decline in Americans receiving unemployment
benefits signaled some of them might have returned to work and
that the labor market is firming.
Thursday's other domestic data generally supported the view
of a moderate U.S. economic expansion, which would not warrant
the Federal Reserve raising policy rates any sooner than
mid-2015, analysts said.
Earlier, private gauges on business activity in Europe and
China showed modest improvement in early October.
Against this economic backdrop, upbeat company results
propelled Wall Street shares higher, with the Standard & Poor's
500 index gaining 1.3 percent by late afternoon.
While investor sentiment improved, some analysts said the
market remained cautious.
"There has been a relief of immediate stress rather than
renewed optimism about global economic growth," said Jim Vogel,
interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were 15/32
lower in price to yield 2.284 percent, up 5.5 basis points from
late on Wednesday.
The 10-year yield has risen some 40 basis points since
dropping to a 16-month low of 1.865 percent last Wednesday.
The 30-year Treasury bond traded 1-1/32 lower
for a yield of 3.053 percent, up 5.0 basis points from
Wednesday.
The 30-year bond fell as much as 1-14/32 early on Thursday
afternoon after a poor auction of $7 billion in 30-year Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities.
The second reopening of an existing 30-year TIPS issue
brought a yield of 0.985 percent, the lowest in an auction since
February 2013. But it was more than 2 basis points above what
traders had expected.
TIPS have fared poorly since September on anxiety about
disinflation in the United States. Longer-term inflation
expectations as measured by the yield gaps between TIPS and
regular Treasuries declined to the lowest since 2011 last week
before a mild recovery this week.
"This market has been depressed for the past couple of
months. There's little need for inflation protection," said
Anthony Valeri, fixed income strategist at LPL Financial in San
Diego.
The U.S. Treasury will sell $93 billion in fixed-rate debt
and $15 billion in two-year floating-rate notes next week.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao, W Simon and
Dan Grebler)