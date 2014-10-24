* First NYC Ebola case raises contagion concerns in U.S.

* Worry about ECB bank stress test feeds bids for bonds

* Rise in Wall Street stocks limits safety bids for bonds

* U.S. new home sales rise to highest since July 2008

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Oct 24 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday on fears that any spread of the Ebola virus in the United States could hurt the economy, stoking safe-haven demand for low-risk government debt.

Nervousness over results of the European Central Bank's stress tests on regional banks also stoked a pre-weekend move into Treasuries, pushing benchmark yields down from near two-week highs set on Thursday. While 130 of the biggest European banks received the results on Thursday, they will not be publicly disclosed until 1100 GMT on Sunday.

Fears about Ebola intensified late Thursday on news that a doctor in New York City had tested positive for the virus after working with Ebola patients in West Africa.

For now, traders and analysts reckoned the first Ebola case in New York, the largest U.S. city, is contained and the situation would not deteriorate to the extent that it hurts regional businesses and consumer spending.

"There is some nervousness on this situation but the belief is that it's not going to spread," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York.

Ebola concerns, together with disappointing results from online retailer Amazon put early selling pressure on the U.S. stock market, although Wall Street managed to open higher after solid results from Microsoft, which curbed the safety bid for Treasuries.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded up 9/32 in price with a yield of 2.245 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Thursday. The 10-year yield reached a near two-week high on Thursday at 2.300 percent, Reuters data showed.

The 10-year yield hit session highs in early trading as U.S. stock index futures pared their initial losses and a story from Bloomberg News that said 25 euro area banks failed the ECB stress test and 105 banks passed it.

"Expectations were not that rosy anyway," said Stanley Sun, interest rate strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York.

Deutsche Bank passed the test by a wide margin, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

If no new U.S. Ebola cases emerge this weekend, analysts said traders will likely focus on next week's $108 billion of Treasuries supply and the policy statement after the Federal Open Market Committee meets on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Federal Reserve policy-makers are expected to decide to conclude the U.S. central bank's third round of quantitative easing next week as the economy has shown steady albeit subpar growth.

On Friday, the Commerce Department said sales of new U.S. homes rose 0.2 percent in September to an annual rate of 467,000 units, the strongest reading since July 2008, but the August figure was downgraded.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)