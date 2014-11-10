* U.S. Treasury to sell $26 billion in three-year notes
* Sale is first of $66 billion in new supply this week
* Traders take profits after Friday's rally
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Nov 10 U.S. Treasuries prices edged
lower on Monday after traders took some profits following a
recent rally in anticipation of this week's upcoming $66 billion
supply of new U.S. government debt.
Traders sold some safe-haven Treasuries after prices
extended last Friday's rally in early U.S. trading. Analysts
said traders sold with the aim of buying them back at lower
prices at the Treasury's auctions this week.
"There's certainly some impetus for profit-taking after
Friday's rally," said Edward Acton, Treasury strategist at RBS
Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. "The auctions are going to
be the lone liquidity moments for the Treasury curve this week,"
he added.
The U.S. Treasury will sell $26 billion in three-year notes
at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT), and will sell $24 billion in 10-year notes
on Wednesday and $16 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields, which move inversely to
prices, hit nearly two-week lows of 2.273 percent earlier
Monday, extending last Friday's rally following news of
weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs growth in October. Analysts
attributed part of the latest drop in yields to data showing low
inflation in China last month.
The profit-taking was modest, however, as a lack of new U.S.
economic data and Tuesday's Veterans Day holiday kept some
traders from taking significant new positions, analysts said.
"A combination of upcoming supply and the holiday has
created a soft price situation in the market this morning," said
Justin Hoogendoorn, fixed income strategist at BMO Capital
Markets in Chicago.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
down 4/32 in price to yield 2.33 percent. U.S. 30-year Treasury
bonds were last down 5/32 to yield 3.06 percent
after hitting a session low of 3.015 percent, the lowest since
Oct. 30. U.S. three-year notes were last down 1/32 to
yield 0.95 percent.
On Wall Street, U.S. stocks edged slightly higher, with the
benchmark S&P 500 stock index last up 0.24 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)