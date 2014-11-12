* Treasuries attract safe-haven bids on overseas worries
* U.S. to sell $24 billion in 10-year notes
* Trading volume set to stabilize after U.S. holiday
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Nov 12 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Wednesday as lingering concerns about economic growth overseas
drove demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt, but remaining
auctions of U.S. government debt limited gains.
Traders reentered the U.S. bond market after thin trading
Monday and a market close on Tuesday for the Veterans Day
holiday and found reason to seek safe-haven Treasuries due to
ongoing concerns over economic weakness in Europe, analysts
said.
"The Treasury market continues to be the beneficiary of the
uncertainty going on," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries
trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York. "The money just
flows to the safety and security of the U.S."
Analysts said recent weak European economic data and the
continued threat of disinflation in the region spurred traders
who had taken profits on U.S. Treasuries ahead of Tuesday's
holiday to reenter the U.S. government debt market with greater
confidence.
In morning U.S. trading, 528,000 contracts of December
10-year T-note futures changed hands, already marking
roughly half of Monday's volume and suggesting more normal
levels relative to recent days.
The U.S. Treasury's remaining auctions of this week's $66
billion in total new supply of U.S. government debt limited
gains, however. The Treasury will sell $24 billion in 10-year
notes at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT) and $16 billion in 30-year bonds
on Thursday.
"The bond market seems to be focused more on the auctions
this week," said Sharon Stark, fixed income strategist at DA
Davidson in St. Petersburg, Florida. Analysts said Treasuries
prices would likely dip ahead of the auctions as traders seek to
sell U.S. government debt with the aim of buying it back at
cheaper prices.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
up 9/32 to yield 2.32 percent, from a yield of 2.36 percent late
Monday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up
23/32 to yield 3.05 percent from a yield of 3.09 percent late
Monday.
On Wall Street, U.S. stocks opened lower a day after the Dow
and S&P 500 closed at record highs for a fifth
straight session. The benchmark S&P 500 stock index was last
down 0.16 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Peter Galloway)