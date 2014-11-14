* U.S. retail sales, consumer sentiment data better than expected

* Data hints at more hawkish Fed

* Long-dated prices rise on higher yields versus Europe

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Nov 14 U.S. short-dated Treasuries prices dipped on Friday after stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data hinted at a more hawkish Federal Reserve, while longer-dated Treasuries prices rose as some buyers stepped in to pick up higher U.S. yields.

Retail sales, which account for about one-third of consumer spending, rose 0.3 percent in October, Commerce Department data showed. Sales rose 0.5 percent when stripping out volatile elements such as gasoline, autos, building materials and food services.

The overall figure was stronger than expectations for a 0.2 percent rise seen in a Reuters poll of economists.

"It's a very key number, it shows the health of consumers and plays a part in GDP, and the Fed is definitely looking at it," said Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. Short-dated Treasury notes are viewed as most vulnerable to the Fed's first hike in interest rates from rock-bottom levels.

In addition, the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary reading on the overall index of consumer sentiment for this month came in at 89.4, the highest reading since July 2007. Short-dated Treasury notes held their losses after the data.

U.S. 30-year Treasury prices rose slightly as some buyers took advantage of higher yields in the United States compared to Europe. German 10-year bund yields dipped slightly to 0.79 percent despite better-than-expected euro zone growth data.

"You get a very substantial yield pickup while still buying safe Treasuries," said Kim Rupert, managing director at Action Economics in San Francisco.

Treasuries yields remained in a narrow range, however.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last down 1/32 in price to yield 2.35 percent, roughly unchanged from late Thursday. Five-year notes were last down 2/32 to yield 1.64 percent, from a yield of 1.62 percent late Thursday. The yield hit a one-week high of 1.667 earlier in the session.

U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 8/32 to yield 3.06 percent, from a yield of 3.08 percent late Thursday.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was last down 0.18 percent. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)