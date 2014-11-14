* U.S. retail sales, consumer sentiment data better than
expected
* But low inflation readings prompt long-end buying
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Nov 14 U.S. long-dated Treasury debt
prices rose on Friday for a third straight session, as
institutional buyers scooped up bonds, comforted by benign
inflation in the world's largest economy that should allow the
Federal Reserve to keep interest rates lower for longer.
That said, both benchmark U.S. 10-year note and 30-year bond
yields have risen for a fourth consecutive week, suggesting some
stability in the U.S. economic recovery.
"Low inflation expectations in the U.S. have prompted buying
on the long end," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global
fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco.
Data showed on Friday that Americans' expectations for
long-term inflation fell, while a separate report showed import
prices slid 1.3 percent in September, as cheaper oil and a
strong dollar made foreign goods less expensive.
The inflation readings negated stronger-than-expected U.S.
retail sales, which account for about one-third of consumer
spending. They rose 0.3 percent in October, Commerce Department
data showed, compared with expectations for a 0.2 percent rise
seen in a Reuters poll of economists.
In late trading, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes
were last up 6/32 in price to yield 2.32 percent
from 2.34 percent from late Thursday. Five-year notes
were up 2/32 to yield 1.60 percent. The yield hit a one-week
high of 1.667 earlier in the session.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 18/32 to
yield 3.04 percent, from a yield of 3.08 percent late Thursday.
Overseas buyers took advantage of yields that were higher in
the United States than in Europe. German 10-year bund yields
dipped slightly to 0.79 percent despite
better-than-expected euro zone growth data.
Overall, yields remained in a narrow range despite relative
strength in the U.S. economic data. David Ader, head of
government bond strategy at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut
said this suggests the market is in a "positional balance",
"What does this reveal? It says that the market is
comfortable with the risk that Fed Funds a distant year from now
move up to 50 basis points, or a tad more," said Ader.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Sam Forgione; Editing by David Gregorio)