* U.S. PPI rises unexpectedly but core stays tame
* Bund yields near record lows also weigh on U.S. yields
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Nov 18 U.S. Treasury debt prices edged
higher in choppy trading on Tuesday after a core inflation
measure showed just a tepid rise in prices last month, which
suggested the Federal Reserve could take its time raising
interest rates.
Yields, which move inversely to prices, were much lower
following the release of the stronger-than-expected U.S.
producer prices data but edged up from their troughs, indicating
a market lacking any strong conviction trade.
German Bund yields hovering near record lows have also
weighed on their U.S. counterparts. Benchmark U.S. yields have
declined in three of the last four sessions.
U.S. data on Tuesday showed producer prices unexpectedly
rose in October, but a broader measure, which excludes food,
energy and trade services, remained benign, inching up just 0.1
percent last month.
"The headline was firmer than expected, but the sub-text
reveals no inflation pressures and are closer to the traditional
way we looked at PPI," said David Ader, head of government bond
strategy at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.
In mid-morning trading, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury
notes were last up 3/32 in price to yield 2.32
percent from 2.34 percent late Monday. Five-year notes
were up 1/32, yielding 1.61 percent.
"Treasuries continue to be attractive versus our trading
partners," said David Coard, head of fixed income sales and
trading at Williams Capital in New York. "We have backed off
from the lows in 10-year yields that we saw a month ago, so
people see value here."
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds, meanwhile, were up
7/32, with a yield of 3.04 percent, from 3.06 percent at the
close on Monday.
CRT's Ader said while the United States looks in decent
shape compared to the euro zone and Japan, the monetary policies
for these countries reflected the fact their economies cannot
stand on their own two feet.
"This may help explain why yields remain so low in general
and specific to the U.S., reflect the global influence as much
if not more than the pure domestic story," said Ader.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)