* U.S. PPI rises unexpectedly but core stays tame

* Bund yields near record lows also weigh on U.S. yields (Updates prices, adds comment)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Nov 18 U.S. Treasury debt yields fell on Tuesday after a core inflation measure showed just a tepid rise in prices last month, which suggested the Federal Reserve could take its time raising interest rates.

Yields, which move inversely to prices, were much lower following the release of the U.S. producer prices data but edged up from their troughs, indicating a market lacking any strong conviction trade.

German Bund yields hovering near record lows have also weighed on yields of their U.S. counterparts, with benchmark U.S. yields declining in three of the last four sessions.

U.S. data on Tuesday showed producer prices unexpectedly rose in October, but a broader measure, which excludes food, energy and trade services, remained benign, inching up just 0.1 percent last month.

"The headline PPI is a little bit stronger, but what I think people are waiting for is whether there is any pass-through to consumers so we'll get to see that this Thursday when CPI comes out," said Dan Heckman, senior fixed income strategist, at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Kansas City. "That would be a more accurate gauge of inflationary pressures."

In late trading, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last up 4/32 in price to yield 2.32 percent from 2.34 percent late Monday. Five-year notes were up 2/32, yielding 1.61 percent.

Heckman also cited the somewhat mixed sales reports from some of U.S. retailers such as Macy's and Home Depot, and there are some questions about whether or not it's going to be a strong Christmas retail season.

"Retailer sales were okay at best, but they're not blow-out numbers," he said.

U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds, meanwhile, were up 7/32, with a yield of 3.04 percent, from 3.06 percent at the close on Monday.

David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut, said while the United States looks in decent shape compared to the euro zone and Japan, the monetary policies for these countries reflected the fact their economies cannot stand on their own two feet.

"This may help explain why yields remain so low in general and specific to the U.S., reflect the global influence as much if not more than the pure domestic story," said Ader. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)