* U.S. core CPI rises, helps yields rise early
* China, Europe data weigh on market
* Alibaba bond deal limits gains in Treasuries
NEW YORK, Nov 20 U.S. Treasury debt prices
inched higher on Thursday as investors sought the safety of
government bonds amid concerns about global growth following
weak manufacturing data from China and Europe.
Data showed underlying U.S. inflation pressures increased
last month, initial weekly jobless claims dipped and existing
home sales strengthened, initially helping yields edge higher.
But data out of Europe and China outweighed the impact of the
sturdy U.S. data.
The 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields rose from the day's
lows after data showed the core consumer price index rose 0.2
percent, the largest increase in five months. A separate report
showed initial U.S. jobless claims stayed below the 300,000
threshold for a tenth straight week.
"This one snapshot of inflation doesn't undo all the
potential headwinds in China, Japan and Europe, and certainly
we'll wait and see if this becomes a trend rather than the
exception," said Tyler Tucci, Treasury strategist at RBS
Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
In afternoon trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were up 4/32 in price to yield 2.33 percent, down
from 2.36 percent late Wednesday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds
were up 8/32, yielding 3.05 percent compared with
3.07 percent at Wednesday's close.
A well-received auction of $13 billion in U.S. 10-year
Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday also
boosted gains in Treasuries, especially after the
higher-than-expected inflation data. Strong foreign demand of
62.4 percent helped the TIPS auction achieve a solid 2.57
bid-to-cover ratio.
"The recent underperformance of TIPS seems to have started
to attract some interest, especially given a
better-than-expected CPI number this morning," said George
Goncalves, head of U.S. rates strategy at Nomura Securities in
New York.
"However, we would not get overly excited just yet as the
path for overall inflation is still lower into the winter
months, in our view," he said.
The gains in Treasuries, however, were capped by Alibaba's
$8 billion corporate bond deal, which has attracted about $55
billion in orders. Asset managers have been selling Treasuries
to make way for the new Alibaba bond supply in their portfolios.
