* 30-year yields hit one-month low
* U.S. GDP data stronger than expected
* European yields hold at record lows
* U.S. to sell $35 bln in five-year notes
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Nov 25 U.S. long-dated Treasuries
yields hit one-month lows on Tuesday, following euro zone bond
yields lower, while an upward revision to third-quarter U.S.
gross domestic product growth limited the declines.
U.S. 30-year Treasury yields moved in tandem with euro zone
bond yields, which held at record lows on the prospect of more
stimulus measures from the European Central Bank.
"Draghi's speech last Friday has unleashed higher
expectations of action," said Richard Gilhooly, an interest rate
strategist at TD Securities in New York, in reference to recent
comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
signaling more stimulus measures.
He said the U.S. GDP data limited the declines in Treasuries
yields, however. Yields move inversely to prices.
The Commerce Department raised its estimate of U.S. GDP to a
3.9 percent annual pace from the 3.5 percent rate reported last
month. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a cut to a 3.3
percent pace.
"It just shows how the market has not been trading off the
data," said Michael Cloherty, head of U.S. interest rate
strategy at RBC Capital Markets, on the minor impact of the GDP
data on Treasuries yields.
Conference Board data showing U.S. consumer confidence fell
to 88.7 in November, the lowest level June, also kept safe-haven
U.S. Treasuries yields modestly lower.
Analysts said premature month-end buying of long-dated
Treasuries, combined with low trading volume ahead of Thursday's
U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, put additional pressure on yields.
Incoming supply of five-year Treasury notes kept their
yields stable. The U.S. Treasury will sell $35 billion in
five-year notes at 1 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), in addition to $13
billion in two-year floating-rate notes at 11:30 a.m. ET (1630
GMT).
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
up 3/32 in price to yield 2.29 percent, from a yield of 2.31
percent late Monday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds
were last up 10/32 in price to yield 3 percent, from a yield of
3.02 percent late Monday and near the one-month low of 2.993
percent.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
last down 0.02 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Andrea Ricci)