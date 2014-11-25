* 30-year yields hit one-month low

* U.S. GDP data stronger than expected

* European yields hold at record lows

* U.S. to sell $35 bln in five-year notes

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Nov 25 U.S. long-dated Treasuries yields hit one-month lows on Tuesday, following euro zone bond yields lower, while an upward revision to third-quarter U.S. gross domestic product growth limited the declines.

U.S. 30-year Treasury yields moved in tandem with euro zone bond yields, which held at record lows on the prospect of more stimulus measures from the European Central Bank.

"Draghi's speech last Friday has unleashed higher expectations of action," said Richard Gilhooly, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York, in reference to recent comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signaling more stimulus measures.

He said the U.S. GDP data limited the declines in Treasuries yields, however. Yields move inversely to prices.

The Commerce Department raised its estimate of U.S. GDP to a 3.9 percent annual pace from the 3.5 percent rate reported last month. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a cut to a 3.3 percent pace.

"It just shows how the market has not been trading off the data," said Michael Cloherty, head of U.S. interest rate strategy at RBC Capital Markets, on the minor impact of the GDP data on Treasuries yields.

Conference Board data showing U.S. consumer confidence fell to 88.7 in November, the lowest level June, also kept safe-haven U.S. Treasuries yields modestly lower.

Analysts said premature month-end buying of long-dated Treasuries, combined with low trading volume ahead of Thursday's U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, put additional pressure on yields.

Incoming supply of five-year Treasury notes kept their yields stable. The U.S. Treasury will sell $35 billion in five-year notes at 1 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), in addition to $13 billion in two-year floating-rate notes at 11:30 a.m. ET (1630 GMT).

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last up 3/32 in price to yield 2.29 percent, from a yield of 2.31 percent late Monday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 10/32 in price to yield 3 percent, from a yield of 3.02 percent late Monday and near the one-month low of 2.993 percent.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was last down 0.02 percent. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Andrea Ricci)