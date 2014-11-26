* U.S. data disappoints expectations
* ECB vice president signals Q1 2015 stimulus move
* Treasury to sell $29 bln in 7-year notes
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Nov 26 Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields
fell to their lowest levels in over a month on Wednesday, while
long-dated yields also hit fresh over one-month lows, on
weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data and continued low yields
in Europe.
A disappointing batch of U.S. economic data underpinned a
bid for safe-haven Treasuries. Analysts said the data supported
the notion that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates
later than expected, and that the impact was pronounced given
low volumes ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
"Anytime (U.S. data) veers off that very strong course,
people start decreasing their probability of a Fed move," said
Chris McReynolds, head of U.S. Treasury Trading at Barclays in
New York.
The Commerce Department said consumer spending increased 0.2
percent last month, while economists polled by Reuters had
forecast a 0.3 percent gain, and also said non-defense capital
goods orders excluding aircraft declined 1.3 percent last month.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 1 percent
gain.
The Labor Department said initial claims for state
unemployment benefits rose to 313,000 for the latest week, above
expectations for a 288,000 rise according to a Reuters poll,
while home sales and consumer sentiment data also disappointed.
Benchmark 10-year yields fell to 2.2289 percent, their
lowest since Oct 23, while 30-year yields fell to 2.9369
percent, their lowest since Oct. 21.
Euro zone bond yields hovered near record lows after the
European Central Bank's vice president said it might decide in
the first quarter of next year whether to begin buying sovereign
bonds. The statement pressured U.S. yields lower, said Lou
Brien, strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.
Anticipation of the Treasury's sale of $29 billion in new
7-year notes supply capped gains, however, said McReynolds. The
auction will occur at 11:30 AM EST (1630 GMT).
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
up 6/32 to yield 2.24 percent, from a yield of 2.26 percent late
Tuesday. U.S. 30-year bond yields were last up 13/32
to yield 2.95 percent, from a yield of 2.97 percent late
Tuesday.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 stock index was last up
0.11 percent.