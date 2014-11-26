* U.S. data weaker than expected
* ECB vice president signals Q1 2015 stimulus move
* Strong demand at seven-year note auction
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Nov 26 Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields
hit their lowest levels in over a month on Wednesday, while
long-dated yields hit more than one-month lows for a second
straight day on weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data and
continued low yields in Europe.
A disappointing batch of U.S. data underpinned the bid for
safe-haven Treasuries. Analysts said the data gave the U.S.
Federal Reserve more reason to keep interest rates low and that
the impact was pronounced given low volumes ahead of the U.S.
Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.
"(The data) reinforces that view that the Fed won't be
tightening anytime soon," said David Coard, head of fixed income
sales and trading at Williams Capital Group in New York.
The Commerce Department said consumer spending increased 0.2
percent last month, while non-defense capital goods orders,
excluding aircraft, declined 1.3 percent. The results were below
economists' expectations, according to Reuters
polls.
The Labor Department said U.S. jobless claims rose to
313,000 for the latest week, above expectations according to a
Reuters poll, while home sales and consumer sentiment data also
disappointed.
Benchmark 10-year yields fell to 2.2289 percent, their
lowest since Oct. 23, while 30-year yields fell to 2.9369
percent, their lowest since Oct. 21.
Euro zone bond yields hovered near record lows after the
European Central Bank's vice president said it might decide in
the first quarter of next year whether to begin buying sovereign
bonds.
"The comments are getting stronger that they want to do
additional quantitative easing," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries
trader at Societe Generale in New York. He said investors viewed
higher U.S. yields as a value play.
The Treasury sold $29 billion in new seven-year notes.
Overall bidding, as measured by the bid-to-cover ratio, was
2.63, the strongest since February. Analysts said month-end
buying supported bidding.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
up 7/32 to yield 2.24 percent, from a yield of 2.26 percent late
Tuesday. U.S. 30-year bond yields were last up 14/32
to yield 2.94 percent, from a yield of 2.97 percent late
Tuesday.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 stock index was last up
0.18 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Peter Galloway)