* Oil hits four-year closing low
* Month-end buying boosts Treasuries
* U.S. bond market set for early close
* Yields on Treasuries set for second straight monthly drop
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Nov 28 Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields
hit their lowest level in over a month for a third straight
session and benchmark yields also touched more than one-month
lows on Friday, pushed down by signs of disinflation and
month-end buying.
Brent crude touched a four-year closing low on
Thursday, when Saudi Arabia blocked calls from poorer members of
the OPEC oil cartel to cut production to stem a slide in global
prices. Analysts said the move lower was another sign of
disinflation underpinning a bid for U.S. Treasuries.
"Global disinflationary factors continue to dominate market
moves," said Shyam Rajan, U.S. rates strategist at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch in New York.
Yields on 30-year bonds hit 2.908 percent, their lowest
level since Oct. 16, while benchmark 10-year yields hit 2.199
percent, their lowest level since Oct. 22. U.S. Treasury yields
were set for their second straight monthly decline.
In addition, annual inflation in the euro zone cooled to 0.3
percent in November, marking a return to September's five-year
low for consumer inflation, as energy prices fell.
Analysts said low volumes after the close of U.S. markets on
Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and Friday's early close
at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) made the bid for Treasuries more
pronounced. Only 44,566 contracts of December 10-year T-note
futures changed hands in morning U.S. trading, well below this
year's average levels.
"People are anxious about not wanting to actively trade on
such a thin day," said David Ader, head of government bond
strategy at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.
Analysts also said purchases for month-end portfolio
adjustments put a bid in the Treasuries market.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
up 8/32 in price to yield 2.2 percent, from a yield of 2.23
percent late on Wednesday. U.S. 30-year Treasury yields
were last up 15/32 in price to yield 2.92 percent,
from a yield of 2.94 percent late Wednesday.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
largely unchanged.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Paul Simao)