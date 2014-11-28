* 10-year breakeven TIPS rates lowest since 2011
* Oil drop fuels disinflation outlook
* Month-end buying boosts Treasuries
* Treasury yields post second straight monthly drop
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Nov 28 U.S. benchmark and long-dated
Treasury yields fell for a sixth straight session and notched
their second straight monthly declines on Friday on signs of
disinflation and month-end buying.
U.S. crude fell 10 percent on Friday after OPEC's
decision not to cut output, settling at $66.15 a barrel. Lower
inflation expectations as a result of the drop underpinned a bid
for U.S. Treasuries.
Breakevens on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected
Securities (TIPS) hit their lowest point since October 2011, at
roughly 1.8 percent and below the Fed's inflation target of 2
percent.
"There are less inflationary pressures because of the drop
in breakevens, so that's naturally going to lead to a rally in
Treasuries," said Jonathan Rick, interest rate derivatives
strategist at Credit Agricole in New York.
Analysts said investors were less intent on selling bonds
since lower inflation puts bonds' value at less risk. Breakevens
on five-year TIPS were at 1.52 percent, returning to a level in
mid-October when certain Fed officials began to voice concern
about declining inflation expectations.
Expectations for a Fed interest rate hike by next September
fell to below 50 percent, and were at 68 percent for an October
hike, according to data from CME Group's Fed Watch.
"There are a number of Fed watchers suspecting: maybe if
price pressures continue to the south side, the Fed will delay,"
said Kim Rupert, director of fixed income at Action Economics in
San Francisco.
Analysts said low volumes after Thursday's Thanksgiving
holiday and Friday's early close exaggerated the bid for
Treasuries.
Purchases for month-end portfolio adjustments supported
prices of Treasuries, analysts said. U.S. Treasury yields, which
move inversely to prices, posted their second straight monthly
decline in November.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
up 17/32 in price to yield 2.17 percent, from a yield of 2.23
percent late on Wednesday. The yield hit 2.1658 percent, the
lowest level since OCt. 21.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last up 30/32 in
price to yield 2.89 percent, from a yield of 2.94 percent late
on Wednesday. The yield hit 2.8888 percent, its lowest since
Oct. 16.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index
closed down 0.25 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Paul Simao)