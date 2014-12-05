* U.S. hiring last month most since early 2012
* Two-year yield surges to highest since May 2011
* Traders move up interest rate hike bets to July
(Adds short-term yield details, late prices)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Dec 5 U.S. Treasuries prices dropped
on Friday after data showed U.S. employers hired more workers in
November than during any month in nearly three years, boosting
expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest
rates by mid-2015.
The robust report knocked down prices of shorter maturities
sharply, and pushed short-term yields toward their biggest
single-day rises in nearly four years.
The yield on U.S. 2-year Treasuries rose to its
highest since May 2011, according to Reuters data.
"This supports the view that the Federal Reserve will start
hiking rates in the middle of next year," said Mohamed El-Erian,
chief economic adviser at Allianz in Newport Beach, California.
Traders shifted bets on the Fed's first round of
interest-rate increases to July 2015 from September 2015 before
the report.
That put traders in line with the November Reuters poll of
primary dealers, most of whom saw the first interest-rate
increase in June.
The yield curve also flattened, with the differential
between the five-year note and the 30-year bond falling to its
lowest since January 2009.
Shorter-end trading, especially in three-year and five-year
Treasuries, has been dominated by low inflation expectations and
the slide in world oil prices, according to Jim Vogel, interest
rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
"Today's big number makes people go, 'Oh, the Fed's out
there'," Vogel said. "So there's this big move up in real
interest rates in threes and fives."
Three-year notes were down 11/32 and five-year
maturities fell 14/32 in late trading. The two-year
Treasuries yield was at 0.643 percent in late trading, up 10.3
basis points from late on Thursday
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was off
14/32 and yielding 2.3047 percent. Yields on 30-year Treasuries
briefly topped 3 percent and were last at 2.9659
percent, reflecting a price decline of 5/32. Bond prices fall
when yields rise.
Nonfarm payrolls surged by 321,000 last month, the most
since January 2012, the Labor Department said on Friday. The
unemployment rate held steady at a six-year low of 5.8 percent.
In addition, data for September and October were revised to
show 44,000 more jobs created than previously reported.
"It is unequivocally bullish on the U.S. economy," said
Anthony Valeri, fixed-income strategist at LPL Financial in San
Diego. "We'll need more evidence, but it definitely contradicts
the low yield environment we have been in."
(Additional Reporting by Richard Leong and Jennifer Ablan in
New York; Editing by W Simon and Peter Galloway)