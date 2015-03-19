* Low inflation outlook supports 30-,10-yr prices
* Shorter-dated notes little changed after Fed
* Treasury to sell $13 bln in 10-year TIPS
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 19 U.S. long-dated Treasury
yields slipped on Thursday while other maturities were little
changed a day after the Federal Reserve surprised markets by
suggesting a less aggressive timeline for raising interest
rates.
U.S. 30-year bond yields slid further, while benchmark
10-year yields edged lower, after the Fed cut its inflation
outlook for 2015 and reduced expected U.S. economic growth on
Wednesday in a statement following its latest two-day policy
meeting.
The downgrade to the inflation projection continued to drive
demand for longer-dated bonds, which benefit from a lack of
inflation since inflation erodes the value of interest rate
payouts.
Fed policymakers "are admitting that ... we live in a world
that is still more susceptible to deflationary risks than
inflationary risks," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. rates
strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York.
The Fed has a 2 percent inflation target. Yields on 30-year
bonds hit a fresh nearly six-week low of 2.5 percent early in
the session, and last hovered near that level at 2.51 percent.
That yield was down from a yield of 2.54 percent late on
Wednesday, while prices on the bonds, which move inversely to
prices, were last up 16/32.
Yields on shorter maturities between three to seven years
hit fresh multiweek lows early in the session before bouncing
back to trade little changed.
"It's a little bit of a giveback from yesterday," said
Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova
Scotia in New York, in reference to the mild trading in
shorter-dated maturities after Wednesday's dramatic price
action.
Higher yields in Europe compared to the United States
continued to support U.S. Treasuries, analysts said. German
10-year Bund yields hit a fresh record low of 0.17
percent on Thursday.
The U.S. Treasury will sell $13 billion in 10-year Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT).
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up
3/32 in price to yield 1.94 percent, from a yield of 1.95
percent late Wednesday. The yield hit 1.9 percent, its lowest
since Feb. 9, early in the session.
U.S. three-year notes were last down 1/32 in
price to yield 0.95 percent, from a yield of 0.94 percent late
Wednesday.
On Wall Street, U.S. stocks opened modestly lower in the
wake of the prior session's rally. The benchmark S&P 500
was last down 0.19 percent.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)