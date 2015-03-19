* Low inflation outlook supports 30-,10-yr prices

* Shorter-dated notes little changed after Fed

* Treasury to sell $13 bln in 10-year TIPS

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, March 19 U.S. long-dated Treasury yields slipped on Thursday while other maturities were little changed a day after the Federal Reserve surprised markets by suggesting a less aggressive timeline for raising interest rates.

U.S. 30-year bond yields slid further, while benchmark 10-year yields edged lower, after the Fed cut its inflation outlook for 2015 and reduced expected U.S. economic growth on Wednesday in a statement following its latest two-day policy meeting.

The downgrade to the inflation projection continued to drive demand for longer-dated bonds, which benefit from a lack of inflation since inflation erodes the value of interest rate payouts.

Fed policymakers "are admitting that ... we live in a world that is still more susceptible to deflationary risks than inflationary risks," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. rates strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York.

The Fed has a 2 percent inflation target. Yields on 30-year bonds hit a fresh nearly six-week low of 2.5 percent early in the session, and last hovered near that level at 2.51 percent. That yield was down from a yield of 2.54 percent late on Wednesday, while prices on the bonds, which move inversely to prices, were last up 16/32.

Yields on shorter maturities between three to seven years hit fresh multiweek lows early in the session before bouncing back to trade little changed.

"It's a little bit of a giveback from yesterday," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York, in reference to the mild trading in shorter-dated maturities after Wednesday's dramatic price action.

Higher yields in Europe compared to the United States continued to support U.S. Treasuries, analysts said. German 10-year Bund yields hit a fresh record low of 0.17 percent on Thursday.

The U.S. Treasury will sell $13 billion in 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT).

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 3/32 in price to yield 1.94 percent, from a yield of 1.95 percent late Wednesday. The yield hit 1.9 percent, its lowest since Feb. 9, early in the session.

U.S. three-year notes were last down 1/32 in price to yield 0.95 percent, from a yield of 0.94 percent late Wednesday.

On Wall Street, U.S. stocks opened modestly lower in the wake of the prior session's rally. The benchmark S&P 500 was last down 0.19 percent. (Editing by Jonathan Oatis)