* Traders buy back Treasuries after profit-taking
* Low inflation outlook supports 30-year bonds
* Record low German yields support Treasuries prices
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 20 U.S. Treasuries yields dipped
on Friday, but remained off recent multi-week lows, as traders
reverted to buying U.S. government bonds on accommodative
central bank policies in the United States and Europe.
Traders who had taken some profits on Thursday after
Wednesday's dramatic price gains, which came after the Federal
Reserve suggested it was pursuing a less aggressive timeline for
raising interest rates, bought back Treasuries.
"People are adding to positions," said Ian Lyngen, senior
government bond strategist at CRT in Stamford, Connecticut.
Yields move inversely to prices.
Traders were comfortable buying Treasuries on the view that
the Fed would likely keep rates low until at least September,
analysts said. Yields on 10- and 30-year Treasuries were still
off nearly six-week lows hit early on Thursday.
German 10-year Bund yields hit a fresh record
low of 0.168 percent in the wake of the European Central Bank's
recent bond-buying program, drawing overseas investors into
higher-yielding U.S. government bonds and contributing to the
decline in U.S. yields.
"We're getting a nice spill-over from Europe," said Kim
Rupert, managing director of global fixed income at Action
Economics in San Francisco.
The outlook for low inflation continued to support 30-year
Treasuries prices. Longer-dated U.S. bonds benefit from a lack
of inflation since inflation erodes the value of interest rate
payouts.
An extended slide in oil prices on Friday reinforced the
outlook for low inflation after the Fed downgraded its inflation
projection for 2015 on Wednesday. Brent crude oil fell below $54
a barrel and was on track for its third straight weekly loss,
hurt by worries of rising supplies from OPEC and the United
States.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up
11/32 in price to yield 1.94 percent, from a yield of 1.98
percent late Thursday. The yield hit 1.9 percent on Thursday.
U.S. 30-year bonds were last up 16/32 in price
to yield 2.51 percent, from a yield of 2.54 percent late
Thursday. The yield hit a low of 2.5 percent on Thursday.
U.S. three-year notes, which are among the
shorter-dated maturities most vulnerable to Fed rate hikes, were
last up 4/32 in price to yield 0.95 percent, from a yield of 1
percent late Thursday. The yield hit 0.89 percent on Thursday,
its lowest since Feb. 6.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
last up 0.64 percent.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)