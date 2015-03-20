* Traders buy back Treasuries after profit-taking
* Low inflation outlook supports 30-year bonds
* Record low German yields support Treasuries prices
(New throughout, updates prices and market activity and adds
comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 20 U.S. Treasuries yields dipped
on Friday, but remained off recent multi-week lows, as
accommodative central bank policies in the United States and
Europe prompted traders to resume buying U.S. government bonds a
day after many had taken profits.
"People are looking for a very cautious Fed, and prices
today are reflecting that," said Justin Lederer, an analyst at
Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
Treasuries had rallied on Wednesday, after the Federal
Reserve suggested it was pursuing a less aggressive timeline for
raising interest rates. After Thursday's profit taking, traders
resumed buying Treasuries on the view that the Fed would likely
keep rates low until at least September, analysts said.
Yields on 10- and 30-year Treasuries were still off nearly
six-week lows hit early on Thursday.
German 10-year Bund yields hit a record low of
0.168 percent in the wake of the European Central Bank's recent
bond-buying program, drawing overseas investors into
higher-yielding U.S. government bonds.
"The (U.S.) 10-year note is being influenced by Germany,"
said Jonathan Lewis, chief investment officer at New York-based
Samson Capital Advisors.
The outlook for low inflation, which the Fed reinforced on
Wednesday by downgrading its inflation projection for 2015,
continued to support 30-year Treasuries prices. Longer-dated
U.S. bonds benefit from a lack of inflation since inflation
erodes the value of interest rate payouts.
Yields on Treasury notes and bonds of all maturities fell
this week after rising the previous week. Benchmark 10-year
Treasury notes were last up 14/32 in price to yield
1.93 percent, from a yield of 1.98 percent late Thursday. The
yield hit 1.9 percent on Thursday.
U.S. 30-year bonds were last up 24/32 in price
to yield 2.5 percent, from a yield of 2.54 percent late
Thursday. The yield hit 2.497 percent, just above Thursday's low
of 2.496 percent.
U.S. three-year notes, which are among the
shorter-dated maturities most vulnerable to Fed rate hikes, were
last up 4/32 in price to yield 0.94 percent, from a yield of 1
percent late Thursday. The yield hit 0.89 percent on Thursday,
its lowest since Feb. 6.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
last up 1.07 percent.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio)